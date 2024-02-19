Orsted board recommends Lene Skole as new chair

Adds quote in paragraph 3 and detail in paragraps 4-5

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Orsted's ORSTED.CO current deputy chair Lene Skole has been nominated for new chair of the board of the offshore wind giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It's current Chairman Thomas Thune Andersen is to step down at the next annual general meeting, the company said on Feb. 7 when it also announced a major strategy overhaul including cutting its investment targets and pausing dividend payouts.

"(The) recently announced business plan towards 2030 was developed in collaboration between the Group Executive Team and the Board of Directors, and Lene Skole is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the plan," the company said in a statement.

Skole is the CEO of Denmark's Lundbeck Foundation and has held previous senior roles in companies like Coloplast COLOb.CO and A.P. MOller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO.

Orsted's AGM is due on March 5.

