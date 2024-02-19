News & Insights

Orsted board recommends Lene Skole as new chair

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

February 19, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

Adds quote in paragraph 3 and detail in paragraps 4-5

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Orsted's ORSTED.CO current deputy chair Lene Skole has been nominated for new chair of the board of the offshore wind giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It's current Chairman Thomas Thune Andersen is to step down at the next annual general meeting, the company said on Feb. 7 when it also announced a major strategy overhaul including cutting its investment targets and pausing dividend payouts.

"(The) recently announced business plan towards 2030 was developed in collaboration between the Group Executive Team and the Board of Directors, and Lene Skole is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the plan," the company said in a statement.

Skole is the CEO of Denmark's Lundbeck Foundation and has held previous senior roles in companies like Coloplast COLOb.CO and A.P. MOller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO.

Orsted's AGM is due on March 5.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.