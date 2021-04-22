Orsted bids for North Sea renewable energy island

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Wind farm developer Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday it has submitted a joint bid with Danish pension fund ATP to finance and build the world's first energy island in the North Sea.

The artificial island, which will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households, was approved by Danish lawmakers in February as part of the country's ambitious climate targets.

"The North Sea energy island will be a cornerstone in harnessing the Danish offshore wind resources, which can make a substantial contribution towards Denmark's and Europe's green transitions and create thousands of jobs in Denmark," Orsted said in a statement.

The size of 18 football fields, the island will in its initial phase will linked to hundreds of offshore wind turbines and will supply both power to households and green hydrogen for use in shipping, aviation, industry and heavy transport.

The energy island, which will cost around 210 billion Danish crowns ($34 billion), will be located 80km (50 miles) off Denmark's west coast. Its surrounding wind turbines will have an initial capacity of 3 gigawatt and be operational around 2033.

Orsted is the world's biggest offshore wind farm developer, having installed nearly a quarter of all offshore wind capacity.

ATP is one of Europe's largest pension funds with 960 billion crowns in assets management.

($1 = 6.1806 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

