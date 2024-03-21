Orsted appoints Rasmus Errboe as deputy CEO

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-3, quote in paragraph 4

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday it had appointed Rasmus Errboe as deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, as part of a revamp of its executive management structure.

The appointment is the latest in a string of management changes at Orsted, which in February announced a new business plan that included trimming the company's investment and capacity targets.

Errboe, who has acted as interim CFO since November, was previously set to return to his former position as CEO of Orsted's Europe region by the end of March, but will now take up the newly created position as deputy CEO as of April 1.

He will also head a newly established commercial organisation as chief commercial officer, the Danish company said in a statement.

