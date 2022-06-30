Orsted and TotalEnergies in joint bid for Dutch wind farm project

Danish energy group Orsted and France's TotalEnergies have submitted a joint bid to build two wind farms in the Dutch part of the North Sea, they said on Thursday, with total capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW).

The tender is part of the Netherlands' push to increase supply of sustainable energy, aiming to have offshore wind farms with total capacity of about 21 GW by 2030, up from about the 3 GW already operational or under construction.

Results of the tender, which closed last month, will be announced by the Dutch government after the summer.

Among competitors for Orsted and TotalEnergies are Swedish energy company Vattenfall VATN.UL and a consortium of Shell RDSa.L and Dutch energy supplier Eneco.

