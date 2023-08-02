Orsted A (DNNGY) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 51.20

The average one-year price target for Orsted A (OTC:DNNGY) has been revised to 51.20 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 46.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.82 to a high of 89.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.68% from the latest reported closing price of 29.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orsted A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNNGY is 0.10%, a decrease of 70.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 2.62% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Mlp & Energy Income Fund holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 14.73% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

