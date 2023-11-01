Orsted A (DNNGY) Price Target Increased by 66.30% to 44.56

The average one-year price target for Orsted A (OTC:DNNGY) has been revised to 44.56 / share. This is an increase of 66.30% from the prior estimate of 26.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.71 to a high of 90.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.74% from the latest reported closing price of 16.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orsted A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNNGY is 0.08%, a decrease of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 5.89% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Mlp & Energy Income Fund holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

