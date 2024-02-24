Ørsted A (DB:D2G) Price Target Increased by 6.54% to 59.22

The average one-year price target for Ørsted A (DB:D2G) has been revised to 59.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 55.58 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.27 to a high of 79.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from the latest reported closing price of 51.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ørsted A. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D2G is 0.62%, a decrease of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 23,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2G by 37.36% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,064K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D2G by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,513K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2G by 39.25% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,237K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D2G by 8.23% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,144K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 53.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2G by 60.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.