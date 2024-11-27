Orsero Updates Governance Procedures Amid Market Leadership

Orsero SpA (IT:ORS) has released an update.
Orsero S.p.A., a leader in the Mediterranean European fruit and vegetable market, has updated its procedures for related party transactions and internal dealings, effective December 1, 2024. The updates are accessible on their website and reflect Orsero’s continued commitment to governance and ethical business practices.
