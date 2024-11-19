News & Insights

Orsero S.p.A. Unveils New Shareholder Documents

November 19, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Orsero SpA (IT:ORS) has released an update.

Orsero S.p.A., a leading distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables in Mediterranean Europe, has published new documents related to its upcoming shareholders’ meeting, reflecting its ongoing strategic developments and commitment to sustainability. The company, known for its vertical integration and premium produce, continues to expand its influence across multiple countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

