ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS Earnings Results: $ORRF Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS ($ORRF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $60,390,000, beating estimates of $50,245,200 by $10,144,800.

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS Insider Trading Activity

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID TODD HORNBERGER (EVP, Market President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $151,280

SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800

SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

CINDY JEANNETTE JOINER purchased 221 shares for an estimated $8,360

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

