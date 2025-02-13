Orrstown Financial Services Promotes Adam L. Metz to Senior Executive Vice President and COO

Orrstown Financial Services promotes Adam L. Metz to COO, succeeding Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. as CEO in 2026.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has appointed Adam L. Metz as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, with plans for him to succeed current President and CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. upon his retirement in May 2026. Metz has been with the company since February 2019, previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Lending Officer, and has significant experience in leadership roles, including at Metro Bank. President Quinn praised Metz's understanding of the company's mission and culture, highlighting the promotion as part of a natural succession planning process. Orrstown Financial Services has $5.4 billion in assets and provides financial services across several counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Potential Positives

Adam L. Metz's promotion to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer signals strong internal leadership advancement and continuity in the company's management.

The succession plan for Mr. Metz to become President and Chief Executive Officer demonstrates proactive long-term planning, ensuring stability within the organization.

Mr. Metz's extensive experience with Orrstown Bank and previous roles in the industry indicate a well-qualified leader poised to drive future growth.

The acknowledgment of Mr. Metz’s contributions to the bank’s success affirms a positive company culture that values employee performance and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The promotion of Adam L. Metz as Chief Operating Officer may raise concerns regarding the company's leadership continuity and overall management strategy ahead of the planned succession of the CEO.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release may create uncertainty for investors by highlighting potential risks and the inherent unpredictability associated with future performance.

There is no mention of any formal succession plan or transition strategy to manage the upcoming retirement of Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., which could imply potential instability in leadership.

FAQ

Who has been promoted at Orrstown Financial Services?

Adam L. Metz has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

What will Adam Metz's future role be at Orrstown?

He is set to succeed Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. as President and CEO upon Quinn's retirement in May 2026.

What leadership roles did Adam Metz hold prior to this promotion?

He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, as well as Chief Lending Officer at Orrstown Bank.

What is the significance of Adam Metz's promotion?

The promotion is part of a natural succession planning process at Orrstown Financial Services.

Where can I find more information about Orrstown Financial Services?

Visit their official website at www.orrstown.com for more information.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER D HOLT (EVP, Market President) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $273,280

DAVID TODD HORNBERGER (EVP, Market President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $151,280

BRIAN D BRUNNER purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $97,328

SARAH M BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 755 shares for an estimated $25,517 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CINDY JEANNETTE JOINER purchased 221 shares for an estimated $8,360

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (the “Company”) today announced that Adam L. Metz has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and its subsidiary bank, Orrstown Bank (the "Bank"), effective immediately, with the intent for him to succeed Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank upon Mr. Quinn’s retirement on May 25, 2026.





Mr. Metz has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Company and the Bank since February 2019. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of the Company and the Bank from September 2016 to February 2019. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Metz served as Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer of Metro Bank, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.





“Adam understands the mission, culture and values that have driven Orrstown Bank’s growth over the past decade,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “His efforts and leadership have contributed significantly to the bank’s success during that time. Adam’s promotion is part of our natural succession planning process and is extraordinarily well-deserved.”







About Orrstown







With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudoun County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit



www.orrstown.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.







Contact







For media inquiries or further information, please contact:





John Moss





SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience, Orrstown Bank





717-747-1520





jmoss@orrstown.com



