Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.18% from the latest reported closing price of 28.90 / share.

Orrstown Financial Services Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2023 received the payment on November 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $28.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 5.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRF is 0.06%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 5,281K shares. The put/call ratio of ORRF is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 264K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 223K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 206K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 163K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 27.09% over the last quarter.

Orrstown Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.