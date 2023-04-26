Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRF is 0.03%, a decrease of 48.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 5,143K shares. The put/call ratio of ORRF is 5.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 41.74% from its latest reported closing price of 18.23.

The projected annual revenue for Orrstown Financial Services is 108MM, a decrease of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 256K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 184K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 184K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Orrstown Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

