Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $24.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.01% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services is $30.94. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from its latest reported closing price of $24.75.

The projected annual revenue for Orrstown Financial Services is $108MM, a decrease of 11.42%. The projected annual EPS is $3.51, an increase of 68.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORRF is 0.0632%, a decrease of 5.3537%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 5,213K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 307,627 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 237,880 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250,631 shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 191,999 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205,322 shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 190,899 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191,235 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 187,099 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,218 shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Orrstown Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.