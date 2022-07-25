Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.19 per share on the 8th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Orrstown Financial Services' Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Orrstown Financial Services has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 7 years. Based on Orrstown Financial Services' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:ORRF Historic Dividend July 25th 2022

Orrstown Financial Services Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.28 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Orrstown Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Orrstown Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Orrstown Financial Services might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Orrstown Financial Services (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.