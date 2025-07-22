Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $19.4 Million, or $1.01 Per Diluted Share

Orrstown Financial Services reported a Q2 2025 net income of $19.4 million, with improved earnings per share and net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. reported a net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, showing an increase from $18.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. The second quarter results included $1.0 million in merger-related expenses, down from $1.6 million in the first quarter. Excluding these expenses, net income rose to $20.2 million, with diluted earnings per share reaching $1.04. The company saw a slight improvement in net interest margin, which increased to 4.07%. Loan balances grew by $55.4 million, and noninterest income also rose by $1.3 million. Noninterest expenses decreased to $37.6 million, partly due to lower merger-related costs. The company’s Board of Directors announced a $0.27 dividend per share, marking a 35% increase since the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp. Overall, Orrstown continues to demonstrate strong credit quality and improving capital ratios, positioning itself well for future growth.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 7.2% rise from the previous quarter and a significant increase compared to $7.7 million for the same period in the previous year.

Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.01, up from $0.93 in the prior quarter and $0.73 in the same quarter last year, indicating strong growth in profitability.

Noninterest income grew by $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter, reflecting successful revenue enhancement strategies.

Return on average assets improved to 1.45% from 1.35% in the prior quarter, while return on average equity increased to 14.56% from 13.98%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in net income compared to the previous quarter, the net income growth is marginal ($1.3 million), which may signal slower growth compared to previous periods.

The decline in total deposits by $117.1 million could indicate challenges in maintaining customer deposits, potentially affecting liquidity and lending capabilities.

The increase in salaries and benefits expense by $1.0 million suggests rising operational costs that could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

FAQ

What was Orrstown Financial Services' net income for Q2 2025?

Orrstown Financial Services reported a net income of $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.01 in Q2 2025, up from $0.93 in Q1 2025.

What impact did merger-related expenses have on the financial results?

In Q2 2025, merger-related expenses amounted to $1.0 million, a decrease from $1.6 million in Q1 2025.

What was the net interest margin for Orrstown Financial Services?

The net interest margin improved to 4.07% in Q2 2025, compared to 4.00% in Q1 2025.

When is the declared cash dividend payable?

The cash dividend of $0.27 per common share is payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ORRF Data Alerts

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800

SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORRF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORRF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORRF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORRF forecast page.

Full Release





Net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025; the second quarter of 2025 included $1.0 million in merger-related expenses compared to $1.6 million in merger-related expenses for the first quarter of 2025;



Net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025; the second quarter of 2025 included $1.0 million in merger-related expenses compared to $1.6 million in merger-related expenses for the first quarter of 2025;



Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million



(1)



and $1.04



(1)



, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $19.3 million



(1)



and $1.00



(1)



, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025;



Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million and $1.04 , respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $19.3 million and $1.00 , respectively, for the first quarter of 2025;



Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025; the net accretion of purchase accounting marks positively impacted the margin by 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2025;



Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025; the net accretion of purchase accounting marks positively impacted the margin by 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2025;



Return on average assets was 1.45% and return on average equity was 14.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.35% and 13.98% for the return on average assets and return on average equity, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Return on average assets was 1.45% and return on average equity was 14.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.35% and 13.98% for the return on average assets and return on average equity, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, adjusted return on average assets was 1.51%



(1)



and adjusted return on average equity was 15.12%



(1)



for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 1.45%



(1)



and 14.97%



(1)



, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, adjusted return on average assets was 1.51% and adjusted return on average equity was 15.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 1.45% and 14.97% , respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Loans increased by $55.4 million, or 6% annualized, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; classified loans decreased by $10.4 million from $76.2 million at March 31, 2025 to $65.8 million at June 30, 2025;



Loans increased by $55.4 million, or 6% annualized, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; classified loans decreased by $10.4 million from $76.2 million at March 31, 2025 to $65.8 million at June 30, 2025;



Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025;



Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025;



Noninterest expense decreased by $0.6 million from $38.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a decline in merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2025; merger-related costs are not expected to be meaningful going forward; the second quarter of 2025 also included $0.6 million of severance charges in salaries and employee benefits expense;



Noninterest expense decreased by $0.6 million from $38.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a decline in merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2025; merger-related costs are not expected to be meaningful going forward; the second quarter of 2025 also included $0.6 million of severance charges in salaries and employee benefits expense;



Efficiency ratio decreased from 63.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 60.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025; excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 58.7%



(1)



for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 60.5%



(1)



for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Efficiency ratio decreased from 63.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 60.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025; excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 58.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 60.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025;



Tangible common equity increased to 8.3% at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.9% at March 31, 2025;



Tangible common equity increased to 8.3% at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.9% at March 31, 2025;



Tangible book value per common share



(1)



increased to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025 compared to $21.99 per share at March 31, 2025;



Tangible book value per common share increased to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025 compared to $21.99 per share at March 31, 2025;



The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 20, 2025, through which the Company could repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock;



The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 20, 2025, through which the Company could repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock;



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2025; this represents a $0.01 per share increase in the Company's quarter cash dividend; the dividend has increased by 35% since the closing of the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp.













(1)



Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.





HARRISBURG, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the periods ended June 30, 2025. Net income totaled $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net income of $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $1.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.93 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million



(1)



and $1.04



(1)



, respectively. For the first quarter of 2025, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $19.3 million



(1)



and $1.00



(1)



, respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.7 million



(1)



and $0.83



(1)



, respectively.





“At the one-year mark after the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp, we are very pleased to have achieved metrics near top of peers, with significant upside opportunities in front of us,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we experienced positive traction on loan production. While commercial loan growth was lower than expected, our pipeline remains strong as we head into the third quarter. We remain prudent with our lending decisions and will not compromise on credit quality. Net interest margin improved in the quarter with good momentum going into the remainder of the year. While expenses remain slightly elevated, we do not anticipate any further meaningful merger-related expenses and continue to implement process improvements that will enhance efficiency and facilitate future growth. We believe that our strong credit metrics and capital generation have positioned us well for the future.”







(1)



Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.











DISCUSSION OF RESULTS









Balance Sheet











Loans









Loans held for investment increased by $55.4 million and totaled $3.9 billion at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Commercial loans increased by $16.1 million, or 2% annualized, and residential mortgages increased by $37.9 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The increase in loans included a purchase of property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans totaling $25.4 million.









Investment Securities









Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $29.9 million to $885.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $855.5 million at March 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank purchased $50.1 million of investment securities, which was partially offset by paydowns totaling $20.4 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.5 years at June 30, 2025 compared to 4.3 years at March 31, 2025. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2025, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.









Deposits









During the second quarter of 2025, deposits decreased by $117.1 million and totaled $4.5 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.6 billion March 31, 2025. Time deposits, money market deposits, non-interest bearing demand deposits, saving deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $58.0 million, $35.8 million, $13.9 million, $6.2 million and $3.2 million, respectively, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The declines in time deposits and money market deposits are due to continued run-off in higher yielding promotional balances. The decreases in the other categories were consistent with normal cyclical activity. As a result of the decrease in total deposits, the Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 87% at June 30, 2025 from 84% at March 31, 2025.









Borrowings









The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $136.3 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $100.3 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was due to higher utilization of overnight borrowings during the second quarter of 2025 as deposit balances declined and lending and investing activities increased. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at June 30, 2025.







Income Statement











Net Interest Income and Margin









Net interest income was $49.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $48.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased to 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025 from 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025. This increase is primarily the result of the cost of funds declining by 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025. This was partially offset by a decrease of seven basis points in the yield on loans from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2025. This decrease was due to a reduction in accelerated accretion on acquired loans over that period. The second quarter 2025 net interest margin reflects the full impact of deposit rate reductions implemented in the prior quarter as well as the runoff of higher rate time deposits and money market balances.





The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. This change was due primarily to lower accelerated accretion in the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $0.4 million to $63.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $63.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average loans decreased by $14.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans totaled $4.9 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2025.





Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.5 million. Average investment securities increased by $39.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to the aforementioned purchases.





Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $1.5 million to $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $26.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $70.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 14 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025. In addition, interest expense includes $0.4 million and $0.6 million of amortization of purchase accounting marks on interest bearing liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.









Provision for Credit Losses on Loans









The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $47.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $47.8 million at March 31, 2025. The ACL to total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.23% at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a recovery in the provision for credit losses on loans of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 . Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Classified loans decreased by $10.4 million to $65.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $76.2 million at March 31, 2025 due to net upgrades and loan repayments. Non-accrual loans totaled $22.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $22.7 million at March 31, 2025. Nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.57% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.59% at March 31, 2025. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic forecasts.









Noninterest Income









Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Swap fee income increased by $0.3 million to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Swap fee income will fluctuate based on market conditions and client demand.





Income from service charges was $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 based on increased cash management services activity.





Income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million from $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $0.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025. The first quarter of 2025 included a decrease of $0.2 million in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.





Wealth management income decreased by $0.2 million to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Other income increased by $0.7 million to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded $0.3 million in solar tax credits and a gain on the sale of other real estate owned of $0.1 million.









Noninterest Expenses









Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $37.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $38.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025.





For the three months ended June 30, 2025, merger-related expenses totaled $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The merger-related costs incurred in the second quarter of 2025 primarily included software conversion costs. The Company does not expect to incur meaningful merger-related expenses going forward.





Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.0 million to $21.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $20.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 includes $0.6 million of severance costs, the impact of merit salary increases in May and the impact of one extra day in the quarter.





Occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses decreased by $0.5 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to the seasonal expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2025.





Professional services expense increased by $0.2 million from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the quarter, the Company continued to utilize an elevated level of third-party assistance to enhance daily functions and operational processes throughout the organization. While the Company will remain reliant on these services into the second half of 2025, the Company expects expenses related to these services to decline beginning in the third quarter of 2025.





Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.6 million to $1.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to $0.7 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the second quarter of 2025. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease reflects the tax impact of the contributions referenced above.









Income Taxes









The Company's effective tax rate was 21.3% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 20.7% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is greater than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 partially offset by the benefit of tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.







Capital







Shareholders’ equity totaled $548.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $532.9 million at March 31, 2025. The increase is due to net income of $19.4 million and share-based compensation activity of $1.6 million, partially offset by dividend payments of $5.1 million and other comprehensive losses of $0.5 million.





Tangible book value per common share



(1)



increased to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025 from $21.99 per share at March 31, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.3% at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.9% at March 31, 2025. Average tangible common equity per common share



(1)



was $18.43 at June 30, 2025 compared to $17.91 at March 31, 2025.





The Company's capital ratios increased during the three months ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to earnings. The Company's tier 1 common equity, tier 1 and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.9%, 11.1% and 13.3%, respectively, at June 30, 2025 compared to 10.6%, 10.8% and 13.1%, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.0% at June 30, 2025 compared to 8.6% at March 31, 2025.





At June 30, 2025, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.





The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 20, 2025, through which the Company could repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock. The Company repurchased 2,134 common shares during the second quarter of 2025.







(1)



Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.















Investor Relations Contact:











Neelesh Kalani









Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer









Phone (717) 510-7097



























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





















































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,













(In thousands)













2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Profitability for the period:





































Net interest income







$









49,512















$





26,103















$









98,273















$





52,984













Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses - loans











209



















812



















(345









)















1,233













Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments











(100









)















—



















(100









)















(123





)









Noninterest income











12,915



















7,172



















24,539



















13,802













Noninterest expenses











37,614



















22,639



















75,790



















45,108













Income before income tax expense











24,704



















9,824



















47,467



















20,568













Income tax expense











5,256



















2,086



















9,968



















4,299













Net income available to common shareholders







$









19,448















$





7,738















$









37,499















$





16,269

















































Financial ratios:





































Return on average assets



(1)













1.45









%















0.97





%















1.40









%















1.04





%









Return on average assets, adjusted



(1) (2) (3)













1.51









%















1.09





%















1.48









%















1.14





%









Return on average equity



(1)













14.56









%















11.41





%















14.28









%















12.09





%









Return on average equity, adjusted



(1) (2) (3)













15.12









%















12.88





%















15.05









%















13.33





%









Net interest margin



(1)













4.07









%















3.54





%















4.04









%















3.65





%









Efficiency ratio











60.3









%















68.0





%















61.7









%















67.5





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(2) (3)













58.7









%















64.6





%















59.6









%















64.8





%









Income per common share:





































Basic







$









1.01















$





0.74















$









1.96















$





1.57













Basic, adjusted



(2) (3)









$









1.05















$





0.84















$









2.06















$





1.73













Diluted







$









1.01















$





0.73















$









1.94















$





1.55













Diluted, adjusted



(2) (3)









$









1.04















$





0.83















$









2.04















$





1.71

















































Average equity to average assets











9.97









%















8.50





%















9.81









%















8.58





%















































(1)



Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.











(2)



Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for all periods presented.











(3)



Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(Unaudited)





















(continued)



























June 30,













December 31,













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













2025





















2024















At period-end:





















Total assets







$









5,387,645















$





5,441,589













Loans, net of allowance for credit losses











3,883,481



















3,882,525













Loans held-for-sale, at fair value











5,206



















6,614













Securities available for sale, at fair value











885,373



















829,711













Total deposits











4,516,625



















4,623,096













FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase











166,381



















141,227













Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt











69,021



















68,680













Shareholders' equity











548,448



















516,682

































Credit quality and capital ratios



(1)



:





















Allowance for credit losses to total loans











1.22









%















1.24





%









Total nonaccrual loans to total loans











0.57









%















0.61





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets











0.42









%















0.45





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans











214









%















202





%









Total risk-based capital:





















Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











13.3









%















12.4





%









Orrstown Bank











13.3









%















12.4





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital:





















Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











11.1









%















10.2





%









Orrstown Bank











12.1









%















11.2





%









Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:





















Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











10.9









%















10.0





%









Orrstown Bank











12.1









%















11.2





%









Tier 1 leverage capital:





















Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











9.0









%















8.3





%









Orrstown Bank











9.8









%















9.1





%





























Book value per common share







$









28.07















$





26.65



































(1)



Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)











































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Cash and due from banks







$









54,335















$





51,026













Interest-bearing deposits with banks











95,042



















197,848













Cash and cash equivalents











149,377



















248,874













Restricted investments in bank stocks











21,204



















20,232













Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $916,830 and $864,920 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)











885,373



















829,711













Loans held for sale, at fair value











5,206



















6,614













Loans











3,931,379



















3,931,214













Less: Allowance for credit losses











(47,898









)















(48,689





)









Net loans











3,883,481



















3,882,525













Premises and equipment, net











51,703



















50,217













Cash surrender value of life insurance











145,760



















143,854













Goodwill











69,751



















68,106













Other intangible assets, net











42,748



















47,765













Accrued interest receivable











19,958



















21,058













Deferred tax assets, net











36,683



















42,647













Other assets











76,401



















79,986















Total assets









$









5,387,645















$





5,441,589



































Liabilities























Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing







$









918,263















$





894,176













Interest-bearing











3,598,362



















3,728,920













Total deposits











4,516,625



















4,623,096













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased











30,047



















25,863













FHLB advances and other borrowings











136,334



















115,364













Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt











69,021



















68,680













Other liabilities











87,170



















91,904















Total liabilities













4,839,197



















4,924,907



































Shareholders’ Equity























Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding











—



















—













Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,713,126 shares issued and 19,535,835 outstanding at June 30, 2025; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024











1,026



















1,027













Additional paid—in capital











422,349



















423,274













Retained earnings











153,923



















126,540













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(24,479









)















(26,316





)









Treasury stock— 177,291 and 332,673 shares, at cost at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











(4,371









)















(7,843





)











Total shareholders’ equity













548,448



















516,682















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$









5,387,645















$





5,441,589































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended













Six





Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Interest income











































Loans











$









63,036















$





35,537















$









126,468















$





71,770













Investment securities - taxable















9,406



















4,999



















18,350



















9,583













Investment securities - tax-exempt















878



















881



















1,753



















1,758













Short-term investments















1,513



















1,864



















3,781



















2,820













Total interest income















74,833



















43,281



















150,352



















85,931















Interest expense











































Deposits















22,855



















15,265



















47,115



















28,781













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased















106



















27



















190



















52













FHLB advances and other borrowings















1,030



















1,152



















2,148



















2,626













Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt















1,330



















734



















2,626



















1,488













Total interest expense















25,321



















17,178



















52,079



















32,947













Net interest income















49,512



















26,103



















98,273



















52,984













Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses - loans















209



















812



















(345









)















1,233













Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments















(100









)















—



















(100









)















(123





)









Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses















49,403



















25,291



















98,718



















51,874















Noninterest income











































Service charges















2,630



















1,283



















5,025



















2,483













Interchange income















1,441



















961



















2,868



















1,872













Swap fee income















669



















375



















1,063



















574













Wealth management income















5,267



















3,312



















10,682



















6,414













Mortgage banking activities















478



















369



















780



















827













Investment securities gains (losses)















8



















(12





)















21



















(17





)









Other income















2,422



















884



















4,100



















1,649













Total noninterest income















12,915



















7,172



















24,539



















13,802















Noninterest expenses











































Salaries and employee benefits















21,364



















13,195



















41,752



















26,947













Occupancy, furniture and equipment















4,211



















2,705



















8,886



















5,344













Data processing















965



















1,237



















1,889



















2,502













Advertising and bank promotions















1,077



















774



















1,576



















1,172













FDIC insurance















674



















419



















1,498



















860













Professional services















2,016



















801



















3,842



















1,432













Taxes other than income















295



















49



















1,237



















543













Intangible asset amortization















2,472



















215



















5,007



















440













Merger-related expenses















968



















1,135



















2,617



















1,807













Restructuring expenses















—



















—



















91



















—













Other operating expenses















3,572



















2,109



















7,395



















4,061













Total noninterest expenses















37,614



















22,639



















75,790



















45,108













Income before income tax expense















24,704



















9,824



















47,467



















20,568













Income tax expense















5,256



















2,086



















9,968



















4,299















Net income













$









19,448















$





7,738















$









37,499















$





16,269































Three Months Ended













Six





Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,

























2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Share information:











































Basic earnings per share











$









1.01















$





0.74















$









1.96















$





1.57













Diluted earnings per share











$









1.01















$





0.73















$









1.94















$





1.55













Dividends paid per share











$









0.26















$





0.20















$









0.52















$





0.40













Weighted average shares - basic















19,173



















10,393



















19,165



















10,371













Weighted average shares - diluted















19,342



















10,553



















19,335



















10,517































ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





























Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis



(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













(In thousands)

















Taxable-













Taxable-





















Taxable-













Taxable-





















Taxable-













Taxable-





















Taxable-













Taxable-





















Taxable-













Taxable-













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Assets































































































































Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances







$









136,106













$









1,513

















4.46





%











$





203,347









$





2,268













4.52%









$





199,236









$





2,492













4.96%









$





184,465









$





2,452













5.29%









$





142,868









$





1,864













5.25%









Investment securities



(1)(2)













904,119

















10,626

















4.70















865,126













10,052













4.65













849,389













9,887













4.66













849,700













10,123













4.77













538,451













6,114













4.54









Loans



(1)(3)(4)(5)













3,894,979

















63,246

















6.52















3,909,694













63,641













6.59













3,961,269













68,073













6.82













3,989,259













70,849













7.07













2,324,942













35,690













6.17









Total interest-earning assets











4,935,203

















75,385

















6.13















4,978,167













75,961













6.17













5,009,894













80,452













6.38













5,023,424













83,424













6.61













3,006,261













43,668













5.84









Other assets











439,569































447,530





























454,271





























491,719





























204,863

























Total assets







$









5,374,772



























$





5,425,697

























$





5,464,165

























$





5,515,143

























$





3,211,124



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits







$









2,463,687

















13,880

















2.26











$





2,473,543













14,156













2.32









$





2,522,885













15,575













2.45









$





2,554,743













16,165













2.52









$





1,649,753













10,118













2.47









Savings deposits











269,309

















165

















0.25















273,313













165













0.25













272,718













166













0.24













283,337













148













0.21













165,467













140













0.34









Time deposits











914,108

















8,810

















3.87















970,588













9,939













4.15













998,963













11,109













4.41













1,014,628













12,290













4.82













481,721













5,007













4.18









Total interest-bearing deposits











3,647,104

















22,855

















2.51















3,717,444













24,260













2.65













3,794,566













26,850













2.81













3,852,708













28,603













2.95













2,296,941













15,265













2.67









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased











25,917

















106

















1.64















26,163













84













1.30













21,572













67













1.23













23,075













96













1.66













13,412













27













0.81









FHLB advances and other borrowings











104,068

















1,030

















3.97















112,859













1,118













4.02













115,373













1,165













4.01













115,388













1,154













3.98













115,000













1,152













4.03









Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt











68,910

















1,330

















7.74















68,739













1,296













7.65













68,571













1,360













7.88













68,399













1,437













8.36













32,118













734













9.19









Total interest-bearing liabilities











3,845,999

















25,321

















2.64















3,925,205













26,758













2.76













4,000,082













29,442













2.92













4,059,570













31,290













3.07













2,457,471













17,178













2.81









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits











904,031































887,726





























849,999





























807,886





























423,037

























Other liabilities











89,058































89,077





























97,685





























110,017





























57,828

























Total liabilities











4,839,088































4,902,008





























4,947,766





























4,977,473





























2,938,336

























Shareholders' equity











535,684































523,689





























516,399





























537,670





























272,788

























Total







$









5,374,772



























$





5,425,697

























$





5,464,165

























$





5,515,143

























$





3,211,124

























Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread



















50,064

















3.49





%























49,203













3.41%





















51,010













3.46%





















52,134













3.55%





















26,490













3.02%









Taxable-equivalent net interest margin























4.07





%



























4.00%

























4.05%

























4.14%

























3.54%









Taxable-equivalent adjustment



















(552









)































(442





)





























(437





)





























(437





)





























(387





)

















Net interest income















$









49,512































$





48,761





























$





50,573





























$





51,697





























$





26,103





















Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities























128





%



























127%

























125%

























124%

























122%

































































































































































































































































NOTES:































































































































(1)



Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.











(2)



Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.











(3)



Average balances include nonaccrual loans.











(4)



Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.











(5)



Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $4.9 million, $6.6 million, $7.6 million, $7.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.























ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





























Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis



(Unaudited)

















(continued)



























































Six





Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

























Taxable-













Taxable-





















Taxable-













Taxable-

















Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













Average













Equivalent













Equivalent













(In thousands)









Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Assets























































Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances







$









169,541













$









3,781

















4.50









%











$





108,695









$





2,820













5.22





%









Investment securities



(1)(2)













884,730

















20,787

















4.70



















529,151













11,808













4.47













Loans



(1)(3)(4)(5)(6)













3,902,295

















126,883

















6.56



















2,316,522













72,072













6.25













Total interest-earning assets











4,956,566

















151,451

















6.15



















2,954,368













86,700













5.90













Other assets











443,528































200,580

























Total assets







$









5,400,094



























$





3,154,948



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























































Interest-bearing demand deposits







$









2,468,589

















28,036

















2.29















$





1,610,188













19,310













2.41













Savings deposits











271,104

















330

















0.25



















167,736













284













0.34













Time deposits











942,387

















18,749

















4.01



















455,082













9,187













4.06













Total interest-bearing deposits











3,682,080

















47,115

















2.58



















2,233,006













28,781













2.59













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased











26,039

















190

















1.47



















12,711













52













0.83













FHLB advances and other borrowings











108,439

















2,148

















3.99



















126,253













2,626













4.18













Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt











68,825

















2,626

















7.69



















32,109













1,488













9.32













Total interest-bearing liabilities











3,885,383

















52,079

















2.70



















2,404,079













32,947













2.76













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits











895,924































420,253

























Other liabilities











89,067































60,078

























Total liabilities











4,870,374































2,884,410

























Shareholders' equity











529,720































270,538

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$









5,400,094



























$





3,154,948

























Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread



















99,372

















3.45









%























53,753













3.14





%









Taxable-equivalent net interest margin























4.04









%



























3.65





%









Taxable-equivalent adjustment



















(1,099









)































(769





)

















Net interest income















$









98,273































$





52,984





















Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities























128









%



























123





%











































































NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:













































(1)



Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.











(2)



Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.











(3)



Average balances include nonaccrual loans.











(4)



Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.











(5)



Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the six months ended June 30, 2024.











(6)



Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $11.5 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





























HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)







































































(In thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Profitability for the quarter:













































Net interest income







$









49,512















$





48,761













$





50,573













$





51,697













$





26,103













Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses











109



















(554





)













1,755

















13,681

















812













Noninterest income











12,915



















11,624

















11,247

















12,386

















7,172













Noninterest expenses











37,614



















38,176

















42,930

















60,299

















22,639













Income (loss) before income taxes











24,704



















22,763

















17,135

















(9,897





)













9,824













Income tax expense (benefit)











5,256



















4,712

















3,451

















(1,994





)













2,086













Net income (loss)







$









19,448















$





18,051













$





13,684













$





(7,903





)









$





7,738

























































Financial ratios:













































Return on average assets



(1)













1.45









%















1.35





%













1.00





%









(0.57)%













0.97





%









Return on average assets, adjusted



(1)(2)(3)













1.51









%















1.45





%













1.22





%













1.55





%













1.09





%









Return on average equity



(1)













14.56









%















13.98





%













10.54





%









(5.85)%













11.41





%









Return on average equity, adjusted



(1)(2)(3)













15.12









%















14.97





%













12.86





%













15.85





%













12.88





%









Net interest margin



(1)













4.07









%















4.00





%













4.05





%













4.14





%













3.54





%









Efficiency ratio











60.3









%















63.2





%













69.4





%













94.1





%













68.0





%









Efficiency ratio, adjusted



(2)(3)













58.7









%















60.5





%













62.3





%













60.2





%













64.6





%





















































Per share information:













































Income (loss) per common share:













































Basic







$









1.01















$





0.94













$





0.72













$





(0.41





)









$





0.74













Basic, adjusted



(2)(3)













1.05



















1.01

















0.87

















1.12

















0.84













Diluted











1.01



















0.93

















0.71

















(0.41





)













0.73













Diluted, adjusted



(2)(3)













1.04



















1.00

















0.87

















1.11

















0.83













Book value











28.07



















27.32

















26.65

















26.65

















25.97













Tangible book value



(3)













22.77



















21.99

















21.19

















21.12

















24.08













Average tangible common equity



(3)













18.43



















17.91

















13.62

















(6.49





)













12.35













Cash dividends paid











0.26



















0.26

















0.23

















0.23

















0.20

























































Average basic shares











19,172



















19,157

















19,118

















19,088

















10,393













Average diluted shares











19,342



















19,328

















19,300

















19,226

















10,553



















(1)



Annualized.











(2)



Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented.











(3)



Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.













































HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)

























(continued)















































(In thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Noninterest income:













































Service charges







$









2,630











$





2,395









$





2,050













$





2,360









$





1,283













Interchange income











1,441















1,427













1,608

















1,779













961













Swap fee income











669















394













597

















505













375













Wealth management income











5,267















5,415













4,902

















5,037













3,312













Mortgage banking activities











478















302













517

















491













369













Other income











2,422















1,678













1,578

















1,943













884













Investment securities gains (losses)











8















13













(5





)













271













(12





)









Total noninterest income







$









12,915











$





11,624









$





11,247













$





12,386









$





7,172

























































Noninterest expenses:













































Salaries and employee benefits







$









21,364











$





20,388









$





22,444













$





27,190









$





13,195













Occupancy, furniture and equipment











4,211















4,675













4,893

















4,333













2,705













Data processing











965















924













1,540

















2,046













1,237













Advertising and bank promotions











1,077















499













878

















537













774













FDIC insurance











674















824













955

















862













419













Professional services











2,016















1,826













1,591

















1,119













801













Taxes other than income











295















942













(312





)













503













49













Intangible asset amortization











2,472















2,535













2,838

















2,464













215













Provision for legal settlement











—















—













478

















—













—













Merger-related expenses











968















1,649













3,887

















16,977













1,135













Restructuring expenses











—















91













39

















257













—













Other operating expenses











3,572















3,823













3,699

















4,011













2,109













Total noninterest expenses







$









37,614











$





38,176









$





42,930













$





60,299









$





22,639







































































HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)

































(continued)















































(In thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Balance Sheet at quarter end:













































Cash and cash equivalents







$









149,377















$





287,120













$





248,874













$





236,780













$





132,509













Restricted investments in bank stocks











21,204



















19,693

















20,232

















20,247

















11,147













Securities available for sale











885,373



















855,456

















829,711

















826,828

















529,082













Loans held for sale, at fair value











5,206



















5,261

















6,614

















3,561

















1,562













Loans:













































Commercial real estate:













































Owner occupied











622,315



















617,854

















633,567

















622,726

















371,301













Non-owner occupied











1,203,038



















1,157,383

















1,160,238

















1,164,501

















710,477













Multi-family











239,388



















257,724

















274,135

















276,296

















151,542













Non-owner occupied residential











163,018



















168,354

















179,512

















190,786

















89,156













Agricultural











124,291



















134,916

















125,156

















129,486

















25,551













Commercial and industrial











487,063



















455,494

















451,384

















471,983

















349,425













Acquisition and development:













































1-4 family residential construction











38,490



















40,621

















47,432

















56,383

















32,439













Commercial and land development











198,889



















227,434

















241,424

















262,317

















129,883













Municipal











28,693



















30,780

















30,044

















27,960

















10,594













Total commercial loans











3,105,185



















3,090,560

















3,142,892

















3,202,438

















1,870,368













Residential mortgage:













































First lien











472,030



















464,642

















460,297

















451,195

















271,153













Home equity – term











5,784



















9,224

















5,988

















6,508

















4,633













Home equity – lines of credit











305,968



















295,820

















303,561

















303,165

















192,736













Other - term



(1)













25,384



















—

















—

















—

















—













Installment and other loans











17,028



















15,739

















18,476

















18,131

















8,713













Total loans











3,931,379



















3,875,985

















3,931,214

















3,981,437

















2,347,603













Allowance for credit losses











(47,898









)















(47,804





)













(48,689





)













(49,630





)













(29,864





)









Net loans held for investment











3,883,481



















3,828,181

















3,882,525

















3,931,807

















2,317,739













Goodwill











69,751



















68,106

















68,106

















70,655

















18,724













Other intangible assets, net











42,748



















45,230

















47,765

















46,144

















1,974













Total assets











5,387,645



















5,441,586

















5,441,589

















5,470,589

















3,198,782













Total deposits











4,516,625



















4,633,716

















4,623,096

















4,650,853

















2,702,884













FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase











166,381



















123,480

















141,227

















137,310

















129,625













Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt











69,021



















68,850

















68,680

















68,510

















32,128













Total shareholders' equity











548,448



















532,936

















516,682

















516,206

















278,376



























































(1)



Other - term includes property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans.























HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)

































(continued)



















































June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Capital and credit quality measures



(1)



:













































Total risk-based capital:













































Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











13.3









%















13.1





%













12.4





%













12.4





%













13.3





%









Orrstown Bank











13.3









%















13.0





%













12.4





%













12.2





%













13.1





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital:













































Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











11.1









%















10.8





%













10.2





%













10.0





%













11.1





%









Orrstown Bank











12.1









%















11.9





%













11.2





%













11.0





%













12.0





%









Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:













































Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











10.9









%















10.6





%













10.0





%













9.8





%













11.1





%









Orrstown Bank











12.1









%















11.9





%













11.2





%













11.0





%













12.0





%









Tier 1 leverage capital:













































Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.











9.0









%















8.6





%













8.3





%













8.0





%













8.9





%









Orrstown Bank











9.8









%















9.5





%













9.1





%













8.8





%













9.5





%





















































Average equity to average assets











9.97









%















9.65





%













9.45





%













9.75





%













8.50





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans











1.22









%















1.23





%













1.24





%













1.25





%













1.27





%









Total nonaccrual loans to total loans











0.57









%















0.59





%













0.61





%













0.68





%













0.36





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets











0.42









%















0.42





%













0.45





%













0.49





%













0.26





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans











214









%















210





%













202





%













184





%













357





%





















































Other information:













































Net charge-offs







$









115















$





331













$





3,002













$





269













$





113













Classified loans











65,754



















76,211

















88,628

















105,465

















48,722













Nonperforming and other risk assets:













































Nonaccrual loans











22,423



















22,727

















24,111

















26,927

















8,363













Other real estate owned











—



















138

















138

















138

















—













Total nonperforming assets











22,423



















22,865

















24,249

















27,065

















8,363













Financial difficulty modifications still accruing











5,759



















5,127

















4,897

















9,497

















—













Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing











1,312



















400

















641

















337

















187













Total nonperforming and other risk assets







$









29,494















$





28,392













$





29,787













$





36,899













$





8,550













(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.





















Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.





As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $112.5 million and $115.9 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March, 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the Company incurred $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $3.9 million, $17.0 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million and $20.2 million, respectively.





Tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.





The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:







(In thousands)















Tangible Book Value per Common Share















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)











$









548,448















$





532,936













$





516,682













$





516,206













$





278,376













Less: Goodwill















69,751



















68,106

















68,106

















70,655

















18,724













Other intangible assets















42,748



















45,230

















47,765

















46,144

















1,974













Related tax effect















(8,977









)















(9,498





)













(10,031





)













(9,690





)













(415





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)











$









444,926















$





429,098













$





410,842













$





409,097













$





258,093





























































Common shares outstanding















19,536



















19,510

















19,390

















19,373

















10,720





























































Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)











$









28.07















$





27.32













$





26.65













$





26.65













$





25.97













Intangible assets per share















5.30



















5.33

















5.46

















5.53

















1.89













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)











$









22.77















$





21.99













$





21.19













$





21.12













$





24.08













































































Return on Average Common Equity















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Average shareholders' equity











$









535,684















$





523,689













$





516,399













$





537,670









$





272,788













Less: Average goodwill















68,126



















68,106

















71,477

















36,034













18,724













Less: Average other intangible assets, gross















44,304



















46,864

















45,319

















17,393













2,105













Average tangible equity











$









423,254















$





408,719













$





399,603













$





484,243









$





251,959















Return on average tangible equity

















18.43









%















17.91





%













13.62





%









(6.49)%













12.35





%





























































