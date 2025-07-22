Stocks
ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $19.4 Million, or $1.01 Per Diluted Share

July 22, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Quiver Quantitative

Orrstown Financial Services reported a Q2 2025 net income of $19.4 million, with improved earnings per share and net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. reported a net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, showing an increase from $18.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. The second quarter results included $1.0 million in merger-related expenses, down from $1.6 million in the first quarter. Excluding these expenses, net income rose to $20.2 million, with diluted earnings per share reaching $1.04. The company saw a slight improvement in net interest margin, which increased to 4.07%. Loan balances grew by $55.4 million, and noninterest income also rose by $1.3 million. Noninterest expenses decreased to $37.6 million, partly due to lower merger-related costs. The company’s Board of Directors announced a $0.27 dividend per share, marking a 35% increase since the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp. Overall, Orrstown continues to demonstrate strong credit quality and improving capital ratios, positioning itself well for future growth.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 7.2% rise from the previous quarter and a significant increase compared to $7.7 million for the same period in the previous year.
  • Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.01, up from $0.93 in the prior quarter and $0.73 in the same quarter last year, indicating strong growth in profitability.
  • Noninterest income grew by $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter, reflecting successful revenue enhancement strategies.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.45% from 1.35% in the prior quarter, while return on average equity increased to 14.56% from 13.98%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite an increase in net income compared to the previous quarter, the net income growth is marginal ($1.3 million), which may signal slower growth compared to previous periods.
  • The decline in total deposits by $117.1 million could indicate challenges in maintaining customer deposits, potentially affecting liquidity and lending capabilities.
  • The increase in salaries and benefits expense by $1.0 million suggests rising operational costs that could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

FAQ

What was Orrstown Financial Services' net income for Q2 2025?

Orrstown Financial Services reported a net income of $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.01 in Q2 2025, up from $0.93 in Q1 2025.

What impact did merger-related expenses have on the financial results?

In Q2 2025, merger-related expenses amounted to $1.0 million, a decrease from $1.6 million in Q1 2025.

What was the net interest margin for Orrstown Financial Services?

The net interest margin improved to 4.07% in Q2 2025, compared to 4.00% in Q1 2025.

When is the declared cash dividend payable?

The cash dividend of $0.27 per common share is payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.
  • SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.
  • JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800
  • SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORRF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORRF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORRF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORRF forecast page.

Full Release




  • Net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $18.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025; the second quarter of 2025 included $1.0 million in merger-related expenses compared to $1.6 million in merger-related expenses for the first quarter of 2025;


  • Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million

    (1)

    and $1.04

    (1)

    , respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $19.3 million

    (1)

    and $1.00

    (1)

    , respectively, for the first quarter of 2025;


  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025; the net accretion of purchase accounting marks positively impacted the margin by 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2025;


  • Return on average assets was 1.45% and return on average equity was 14.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.35% and 13.98% for the return on average assets and return on average equity, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;


  • Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, adjusted return on average assets was 1.51%

    (1)

    and adjusted return on average equity was 15.12%

    (1)

    for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 1.45%

    (1)

    and 14.97%

    (1)

    , respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025;


  • Loans increased by $55.4 million, or 6% annualized, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; classified loans decreased by $10.4 million from $76.2 million at March 31, 2025 to $65.8 million at June 30, 2025;


  • Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025;


  • Noninterest expense decreased by $0.6 million from $38.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a decline in merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2025; merger-related costs are not expected to be meaningful going forward; the second quarter of 2025 also included $0.6 million of severance charges in salaries and employee benefits expense;


  • Efficiency ratio decreased from 63.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 60.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025; excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 58.7%

    (1)

    for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 60.5%

    (1)

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025;


  • Tangible common equity increased to 8.3% at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.9% at March 31, 2025;


  • Tangible book value per common share

    (1)

    increased to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025 compared to $21.99 per share at March 31, 2025;


  • The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 20, 2025, through which the Company could repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock;


  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2025; this represents a $0.01 per share increase in the Company's quarter cash dividend; the dividend has increased by 35% since the closing of the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp.






(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.



HARRISBURG, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the periods ended June 30, 2025. Net income totaled $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net income of $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $1.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.93 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million

(1)

and $1.04

(1)

, respectively. For the first quarter of 2025, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $19.3 million

(1)

and $1.00

(1)

, respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.7 million

(1)

and $0.83

(1)

, respectively.



“At the one-year mark after the merger with Codorus Valley Bancorp, we are very pleased to have achieved metrics near top of peers, with significant upside opportunities in front of us,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we experienced positive traction on loan production. While commercial loan growth was lower than expected, our pipeline remains strong as we head into the third quarter. We remain prudent with our lending decisions and will not compromise on credit quality. Net interest margin improved in the quarter with good momentum going into the remainder of the year. While expenses remain slightly elevated, we do not anticipate any further meaningful merger-related expenses and continue to implement process improvements that will enhance efficiency and facilitate future growth. We believe that our strong credit metrics and capital generation have positioned us well for the future.”




(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.






DISCUSSION OF RESULTS




Balance Sheet





Loans




Loans held for investment increased by $55.4 million and totaled $3.9 billion at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Commercial loans increased by $16.1 million, or 2% annualized, and residential mortgages increased by $37.9 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The increase in loans included a purchase of property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans totaling $25.4 million.





Investment Securities




Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $29.9 million to $885.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $855.5 million at March 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank purchased $50.1 million of investment securities, which was partially offset by paydowns totaling $20.4 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.5 years at June 30, 2025 compared to 4.3 years at March 31, 2025. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2025, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.





Deposits




During the second quarter of 2025, deposits decreased by $117.1 million and totaled $4.5 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.6 billion March 31, 2025. Time deposits, money market deposits, non-interest bearing demand deposits, saving deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $58.0 million, $35.8 million, $13.9 million, $6.2 million and $3.2 million, respectively, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The declines in time deposits and money market deposits are due to continued run-off in higher yielding promotional balances. The decreases in the other categories were consistent with normal cyclical activity. As a result of the decrease in total deposits, the Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 87% at June 30, 2025 from 84% at March 31, 2025.





Borrowings




The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $136.3 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $100.3 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was due to higher utilization of overnight borrowings during the second quarter of 2025 as deposit balances declined and lending and investing activities increased. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at June 30, 2025.




Income Statement





Net Interest Income and Margin




Net interest income was $49.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $48.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased to 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025 from 4.00% in the first quarter of 2025. This increase is primarily the result of the cost of funds declining by 12 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025. This was partially offset by a decrease of seven basis points in the yield on loans from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2025. This decrease was due to a reduction in accelerated accretion on acquired loans over that period. The second quarter 2025 net interest margin reflects the full impact of deposit rate reductions implemented in the prior quarter as well as the runoff of higher rate time deposits and money market balances.



The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. This change was due primarily to lower accelerated accretion in the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $0.4 million to $63.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $63.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average loans decreased by $14.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans totaled $4.9 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2025.



Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.5 million. Average investment securities increased by $39.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to the aforementioned purchases.



Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, decreased by $1.5 million to $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $26.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $70.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 14 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025. In addition, interest expense includes $0.4 million and $0.6 million of amortization of purchase accounting marks on interest bearing liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Provision for Credit Losses on Loans




The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $47.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $47.8 million at March 31, 2025. The ACL to total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.23% at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a recovery in the provision for credit losses on loans of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 . Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Classified loans decreased by $10.4 million to $65.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $76.2 million at March 31, 2025 due to net upgrades and loan repayments. Non-accrual loans totaled $22.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $22.7 million at March 31, 2025. Nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased to 0.57% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.59% at March 31, 2025. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic forecasts.





Noninterest Income




Noninterest income increased by $1.3 million to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Swap fee income increased by $0.3 million to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Swap fee income will fluctuate based on market conditions and client demand.



Income from service charges was $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 based on increased cash management services activity.



Income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million from $0.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $0.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025. The first quarter of 2025 included a decrease of $0.2 million in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.



Wealth management income decreased by $0.2 million to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Other income increased by $0.7 million to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded $0.3 million in solar tax credits and a gain on the sale of other real estate owned of $0.1 million.





Noninterest Expenses




Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $37.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $38.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025.



For the three months ended June 30, 2025, merger-related expenses totaled $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The merger-related costs incurred in the second quarter of 2025 primarily included software conversion costs. The Company does not expect to incur meaningful merger-related expenses going forward.



Salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.0 million to $21.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $20.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 includes $0.6 million of severance costs, the impact of merit salary increases in May and the impact of one extra day in the quarter.



Occupancy, furniture and equipment expenses decreased by $0.5 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to the seasonal expenses incurred during the first quarter of 2025.



Professional services expense increased by $0.2 million from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the quarter, the Company continued to utilize an elevated level of third-party assistance to enhance daily functions and operational processes throughout the organization. While the Company will remain reliant on these services into the second half of 2025, the Company expects expenses related to these services to decline beginning in the third quarter of 2025.



Advertising and bank promotions expense increased by $0.6 million to $1.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to $0.7 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the second quarter of 2025. Taxes other than income decreased by $0.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease reflects the tax impact of the contributions referenced above.





Income Taxes




The Company's effective tax rate was 21.3% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 20.7% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is greater than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 partially offset by the benefit of tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.




Capital



Shareholders’ equity totaled $548.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $532.9 million at March 31, 2025. The increase is due to net income of $19.4 million and share-based compensation activity of $1.6 million, partially offset by dividend payments of $5.1 million and other comprehensive losses of $0.5 million.



Tangible book value per common share

(1)

increased to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025 from $21.99 per share at March 31, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.3% at June 30, 2025 compared to 7.9% at March 31, 2025. Average tangible common equity per common share

(1)

was $18.43 at June 30, 2025 compared to $17.91 at March 31, 2025.



The Company's capital ratios increased during the three months ended June 30, 2025 due primarily to earnings. The Company's tier 1 common equity, tier 1 and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.9%, 11.1% and 13.3%, respectively, at June 30, 2025 compared to 10.6%, 10.8% and 13.1%, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.0% at June 30, 2025 compared to 8.6% at March 31, 2025.



At June 30, 2025, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.



The Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on June 20, 2025, through which the Company could repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock. The Company repurchased 2,134 common shares during the second quarter of 2025.




(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.



















Investor Relations Contact:

Neelesh Kalani

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Phone (717) 510-7097

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


(In thousands)


2025




2024




2025




2024









Profitability for the period:







Net interest income

$

49,512


$
26,103



$

98,273


$
52,984

Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses - loans


209



812




(345

)


1,233

Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments


(100

)








(100

)


(123
)

Noninterest income


12,915



7,172




24,539



13,802

Noninterest expenses


37,614



22,639




75,790



45,108

Income before income tax expense


24,704



9,824




47,467



20,568

Income tax expense


5,256



2,086




9,968



4,299

Net income available to common shareholders

$

19,448


$
7,738



$

37,499


$
16,269









Financial ratios:







Return on average assets

(1)


1.45

%


0.97
%



1.40

%


1.04
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

(1) (2) (3)


1.51

%


1.09
%



1.48

%


1.14
%

Return on average equity

(1)


14.56

%


11.41
%



14.28

%


12.09
%

Return on average equity, adjusted

(1) (2) (3)


15.12

%


12.88
%



15.05

%


13.33
%

Net interest margin

(1)


4.07

%


3.54
%



4.04

%


3.65
%

Efficiency ratio


60.3

%


68.0
%



61.7

%


67.5
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(2) (3)


58.7

%


64.6
%



59.6

%


64.8
%

Income per common share:







Basic

$

1.01


$
0.74



$

1.96


$
1.57

Basic, adjusted

(2) (3)

$

1.05


$
0.84



$

2.06


$
1.73

Diluted

$

1.01


$
0.73



$

1.94


$
1.55

Diluted, adjusted

(2) (3)

$

1.04


$
0.83



$

2.04


$
1.71









Average equity to average assets


9.97

%


8.50
%



9.81

%


8.58
%










(1)

Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.


(2)

Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for all periods presented.


(3)

Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.















































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)



(continued)





June 30,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025




2024

At period-end:



Total assets

$

5,387,645


$
5,441,589

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


3,883,481



3,882,525

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value


5,206



6,614

Securities available for sale, at fair value


885,373



829,711

Total deposits


4,516,625



4,623,096

FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


166,381



141,227

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt


69,021



68,680

Shareholders' equity


548,448



516,682





Credit quality and capital ratios

(1)

:



Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.22

%


1.24
%

Total nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.57

%


0.61
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.42

%


0.45
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


214

%


202
%

Total risk-based capital:



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


13.3

%


12.4
%

Orrstown Bank


13.3

%


12.4
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital:



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


11.1

%


10.2
%

Orrstown Bank


12.1

%


11.2
%

Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


10.9

%


10.0
%

Orrstown Bank


12.1

%


11.2
%

Tier 1 leverage capital:



Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


9.0

%


8.3
%

Orrstown Bank


9.8

%


9.1
%





Book value per common share

$

28.07


$
26.65






(1)

Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.














































































































































































































































































































































































































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)








(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Assets



Cash and due from banks

$

54,335


$
51,026

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


95,042



197,848

Cash and cash equivalents


149,377



248,874

Restricted investments in bank stocks


21,204



20,232

Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $916,830 and $864,920 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)


885,373



829,711

Loans held for sale, at fair value


5,206



6,614

Loans


3,931,379



3,931,214

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(47,898

)


(48,689
)

Net loans


3,883,481



3,882,525

Premises and equipment, net


51,703



50,217

Cash surrender value of life insurance


145,760



143,854

Goodwill


69,751



68,106

Other intangible assets, net


42,748



47,765

Accrued interest receivable


19,958



21,058

Deferred tax assets, net


36,683



42,647

Other assets


76,401



79,986


Total assets

$

5,387,645


$
5,441,589






Liabilities



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing

$

918,263


$
894,176

Interest-bearing


3,598,362



3,728,920

Total deposits


4,516,625



4,623,096

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased


30,047



25,863

FHLB advances and other borrowings


136,334



115,364

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt


69,021



68,680

Other liabilities


87,170



91,904


Total liabilities


4,839,197



4,924,907






Shareholders’ Equity



Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding











Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,713,126 shares issued and 19,535,835 outstanding at June 30, 2025; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024


1,026



1,027

Additional paid—in capital


422,349



423,274

Retained earnings


153,923



126,540

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(24,479

)


(26,316
)

Treasury stock— 177,291 and 332,673 shares, at cost at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(4,371

)


(7,843
)


Total shareholders’ equity


548,448



516,682


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

5,387,645


$
5,441,589





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended


Six


Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



2025




2024




2025




2024


Interest income








Loans


$

63,036


$
35,537



$

126,468


$
71,770

Investment securities - taxable



9,406



4,999




18,350



9,583

Investment securities - tax-exempt



878



881




1,753



1,758

Short-term investments



1,513



1,864




3,781



2,820

Total interest income



74,833



43,281




150,352



85,931


Interest expense








Deposits



22,855



15,265




47,115



28,781

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased



106



27




190



52

FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,030



1,152




2,148



2,626

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt



1,330



734




2,626



1,488

Total interest expense



25,321



17,178




52,079



32,947

Net interest income



49,512



26,103




98,273



52,984

Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses - loans



209



812




(345

)


1,233

Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments



(100

)








(100

)


(123
)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



49,403



25,291




98,718



51,874


Noninterest income








Service charges



2,630



1,283




5,025



2,483

Interchange income



1,441



961




2,868



1,872

Swap fee income



669



375




1,063



574

Wealth management income



5,267



3,312




10,682



6,414

Mortgage banking activities



478



369




780



827

Investment securities gains (losses)



8



(12
)



21



(17
)

Other income



2,422



884




4,100



1,649

Total noninterest income



12,915



7,172




24,539



13,802


Noninterest expenses








Salaries and employee benefits



21,364



13,195




41,752



26,947

Occupancy, furniture and equipment



4,211



2,705




8,886



5,344

Data processing



965



1,237




1,889



2,502

Advertising and bank promotions



1,077



774




1,576



1,172

FDIC insurance



674



419




1,498



860

Professional services



2,016



801




3,842



1,432

Taxes other than income



295



49




1,237



543

Intangible asset amortization



2,472



215




5,007



440

Merger-related expenses



968



1,135




2,617



1,807

Restructuring expenses















91






Other operating expenses



3,572



2,109




7,395



4,061

Total noninterest expenses



37,614



22,639




75,790



45,108

Income before income tax expense



24,704



9,824




47,467



20,568

Income tax expense



5,256



2,086




9,968



4,299


Net income


$

19,448


$
7,738



$

37,499


$
16,269





Three Months Ended


Six


Months Ended




June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,





2025




2024




2025




2024


Share information:








Basic earnings per share


$

1.01


$
0.74



$

1.96


$
1.57

Diluted earnings per share


$

1.01


$
0.73



$

1.94


$
1.55

Dividends paid per share


$

0.26


$
0.20



$

0.52


$
0.40

Weighted average shares - basic



19,173



10,393




19,165



10,371

Weighted average shares - diluted



19,342



10,553




19,335



10,517



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


(In thousands)



Taxable-


Taxable-




Taxable-


Taxable-




Taxable-


Taxable-




Taxable-


Taxable-




Taxable-


Taxable-


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Assets





























Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances

$

136,106


$

1,513



4.46


%

$
203,347

$
2,268


4.52%

$
199,236

$
2,492


4.96%

$
184,465

$
2,452


5.29%

$
142,868

$
1,864


5.25%

Investment securities

(1)(2)


904,119



10,626



4.70


865,126


10,052


4.65


849,389


9,887


4.66


849,700


10,123


4.77


538,451


6,114


4.54

Loans

(1)(3)(4)(5)


3,894,979



63,246



6.52


3,909,694


63,641


6.59


3,961,269


68,073


6.82


3,989,259


70,849


7.07


2,324,942


35,690


6.17

Total interest-earning assets


4,935,203



75,385



6.13


4,978,167


75,961


6.17


5,009,894


80,452


6.38


5,023,424


83,424


6.61


3,006,261


43,668


5.84

Other assets


439,569






447,530






454,271






491,719






204,863




Total assets

$

5,374,772





$
5,425,697





$
5,464,165





$
5,515,143





$
3,211,124





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,463,687



13,880



2.26

$
2,473,543


14,156


2.32

$
2,522,885


15,575


2.45

$
2,554,743


16,165


2.52

$
1,649,753


10,118


2.47

Savings deposits


269,309



165



0.25


273,313


165


0.25


272,718


166


0.24


283,337


148


0.21


165,467


140


0.34

Time deposits


914,108



8,810



3.87


970,588


9,939


4.15


998,963


11,109


4.41


1,014,628


12,290


4.82


481,721


5,007


4.18

Total interest-bearing deposits


3,647,104



22,855



2.51


3,717,444


24,260


2.65


3,794,566


26,850


2.81


3,852,708


28,603


2.95


2,296,941


15,265


2.67

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased


25,917



106



1.64


26,163


84


1.30


21,572


67


1.23


23,075


96


1.66


13,412


27


0.81

FHLB advances and other borrowings


104,068



1,030



3.97


112,859


1,118


4.02


115,373


1,165


4.01


115,388


1,154


3.98


115,000


1,152


4.03

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt


68,910



1,330



7.74


68,739


1,296


7.65


68,571


1,360


7.88


68,399


1,437


8.36


32,118


734


9.19

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,845,999



25,321



2.64


3,925,205


26,758


2.76


4,000,082


29,442


2.92


4,059,570


31,290


3.07


2,457,471


17,178


2.81

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


904,031






887,726






849,999






807,886






423,037




Other liabilities


89,058






89,077






97,685






110,017






57,828




Total liabilities


4,839,088






4,902,008






4,947,766






4,977,473






2,938,336




Shareholders' equity


535,684






523,689






516,399






537,670






272,788




Total

$

5,374,772





$
5,425,697





$
5,464,165





$
5,515,143





$
3,211,124




Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread




50,064



3.49


%




49,203


3.41%




51,010


3.46%




52,134


3.55%




26,490


3.02%

Taxable-equivalent net interest margin





4.07


%





4.00%





4.05%





4.14%





3.54%

Taxable-equivalent adjustment




(552

)






(442
)






(437
)






(437
)






(387
)


Net interest income



$

49,512






$
48,761






$
50,573






$
51,697






$
26,103



Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





128


%





127%





125%





124%





122%





























































NOTES:






























(1)

Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


(2)

Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.


(3)

Average balances include nonaccrual loans.


(4)

Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.


(5)

Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $4.9 million, $6.6 million, $7.6 million, $7.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis

(Unaudited)


(continued)













Six


Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024





Taxable-


Taxable-




Taxable-


Taxable-



Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


Average


Equivalent


Equivalent


(In thousands)

Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Assets











Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances

$

169,541


$

3,781



4.50

%

$
108,695

$
2,820


5.22
%

Investment securities

(1)(2)


884,730



20,787



4.70



529,151


11,808


4.47

Loans

(1)(3)(4)(5)(6)


3,902,295



126,883



6.56



2,316,522


72,072


6.25

Total interest-earning assets


4,956,566



151,451



6.15



2,954,368


86,700


5.90

Other assets


443,528






200,580




Total assets

$

5,400,094





$
3,154,948





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,468,589



28,036



2.29


$
1,610,188


19,310


2.41

Savings deposits


271,104



330



0.25



167,736


284


0.34

Time deposits


942,387



18,749



4.01



455,082


9,187


4.06

Total interest-bearing deposits


3,682,080



47,115



2.58



2,233,006


28,781


2.59

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased


26,039



190



1.47



12,711


52


0.83

FHLB advances and other borrowings


108,439



2,148



3.99



126,253


2,626


4.18

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt


68,825



2,626



7.69



32,109


1,488


9.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,885,383



52,079



2.70



2,404,079


32,947


2.76

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


895,924






420,253




Other liabilities


89,067






60,078




Total liabilities


4,870,374






2,884,410




Shareholders' equity


529,720






270,538




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,400,094





$
3,154,948




Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread




99,372



3.45

%




53,753


3.14
%

Taxable-equivalent net interest margin





4.04

%





3.65
%

Taxable-equivalent adjustment




(1,099

)






(769
)


Net interest income



$

98,273






$
52,984



Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





128

%





123
%

















































NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:









(1)

Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


(2)

Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.


(3)

Average balances include nonaccrual loans.


(4)

Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.


(5)

Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the six months ended June 30, 2024.


(6)

Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $11.5 million and $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)















(In thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Profitability for the quarter:









Net interest income

$

49,512


$
48,761


$
50,573


$
51,697


$
26,103

Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses


109



(554
)


1,755



13,681



812

Noninterest income


12,915



11,624



11,247



12,386



7,172

Noninterest expenses


37,614



38,176



42,930



60,299



22,639

Income (loss) before income taxes


24,704



22,763



17,135



(9,897
)


9,824

Income tax expense (benefit)


5,256



4,712



3,451



(1,994
)


2,086

Net income (loss)

$

19,448


$
18,051


$
13,684


$
(7,903
)

$
7,738











Financial ratios:









Return on average assets

(1)


1.45

%


1.35
%


1.00
%

(0.57)%


0.97
%

Return on average assets, adjusted

(1)(2)(3)


1.51

%


1.45
%


1.22
%


1.55
%


1.09
%

Return on average equity

(1)


14.56

%


13.98
%


10.54
%

(5.85)%


11.41
%

Return on average equity, adjusted

(1)(2)(3)


15.12

%


14.97
%


12.86
%


15.85
%


12.88
%

Net interest margin

(1)


4.07

%


4.00
%


4.05
%


4.14
%


3.54
%

Efficiency ratio


60.3

%


63.2
%


69.4
%


94.1
%


68.0
%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted

(2)(3)


58.7

%


60.5
%


62.3
%


60.2
%


64.6
%











Per share information:









Income (loss) per common share:









Basic

$

1.01


$
0.94


$
0.72


$
(0.41
)

$
0.74

Basic, adjusted

(2)(3)


1.05



1.01



0.87



1.12



0.84

Diluted


1.01



0.93



0.71



(0.41
)


0.73

Diluted, adjusted

(2)(3)


1.04



1.00



0.87



1.11



0.83

Book value


28.07



27.32



26.65



26.65



25.97

Tangible book value

(3)


22.77



21.99



21.19



21.12



24.08

Average tangible common equity

(3)


18.43



17.91



13.62



(6.49
)


12.35

Cash dividends paid


0.26



0.26



0.23



0.23



0.20











Average basic shares


19,172



19,157



19,118



19,088



10,393

Average diluted shares


19,342



19,328



19,300



19,226



10,553




(1)

Annualized.


(2)

Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented.


(3)

Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.









HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)




(continued)










(In thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Noninterest income:









Service charges

$

2,630

$
2,395

$
2,050


$
2,360

$
1,283

Interchange income


1,441


1,427


1,608



1,779


961

Swap fee income


669


394


597



505


375

Wealth management income


5,267


5,415


4,902



5,037


3,312

Mortgage banking activities


478


302


517



491


369

Other income


2,422


1,678


1,578



1,943


884

Investment securities gains (losses)


8


13


(5
)


271


(12
)

Total noninterest income

$

12,915

$
11,624

$
11,247


$
12,386

$
7,172











Noninterest expenses:









Salaries and employee benefits

$

21,364

$
20,388

$
22,444


$
27,190

$
13,195

Occupancy, furniture and equipment


4,211


4,675


4,893



4,333


2,705

Data processing


965


924


1,540



2,046


1,237

Advertising and bank promotions


1,077


499


878



537


774

FDIC insurance


674


824


955



862


419

Professional services


2,016


1,826


1,591



1,119


801

Taxes other than income


295


942


(312
)


503


49

Intangible asset amortization


2,472


2,535


2,838



2,464


215

Provision for legal settlement











478










Merger-related expenses


968


1,649


3,887



16,977


1,135

Restructuring expenses







91


39



257





Other operating expenses


3,572


3,823


3,699



4,011


2,109

Total noninterest expenses

$

37,614

$
38,176

$
42,930


$
60,299

$
22,639




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)






(continued)










(In thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Balance Sheet at quarter end:









Cash and cash equivalents

$

149,377


$
287,120


$
248,874


$
236,780


$
132,509

Restricted investments in bank stocks


21,204



19,693



20,232



20,247



11,147

Securities available for sale


885,373



855,456



829,711



826,828



529,082

Loans held for sale, at fair value


5,206



5,261



6,614



3,561



1,562

Loans:









Commercial real estate:









Owner occupied


622,315



617,854



633,567



622,726



371,301

Non-owner occupied


1,203,038



1,157,383



1,160,238



1,164,501



710,477

Multi-family


239,388



257,724



274,135



276,296



151,542

Non-owner occupied residential


163,018



168,354



179,512



190,786



89,156

Agricultural


124,291



134,916



125,156



129,486



25,551

Commercial and industrial


487,063



455,494



451,384



471,983



349,425

Acquisition and development:









1-4 family residential construction


38,490



40,621



47,432



56,383



32,439

Commercial and land development


198,889



227,434



241,424



262,317



129,883

Municipal


28,693



30,780



30,044



27,960



10,594

Total commercial loans


3,105,185



3,090,560



3,142,892



3,202,438



1,870,368

Residential mortgage:









First lien


472,030



464,642



460,297



451,195



271,153

Home equity – term


5,784



9,224



5,988



6,508



4,633

Home equity – lines of credit


305,968



295,820



303,561



303,165



192,736

Other - term

(1)


25,384





















Installment and other loans


17,028



15,739



18,476



18,131



8,713

Total loans


3,931,379



3,875,985



3,931,214



3,981,437



2,347,603

Allowance for credit losses


(47,898

)


(47,804
)


(48,689
)


(49,630
)


(29,864
)

Net loans held for investment


3,883,481



3,828,181



3,882,525



3,931,807



2,317,739

Goodwill


69,751



68,106



68,106



70,655



18,724

Other intangible assets, net


42,748



45,230



47,765



46,144



1,974

Total assets


5,387,645



5,441,586



5,441,589



5,470,589



3,198,782

Total deposits


4,516,625



4,633,716



4,623,096



4,650,853



2,702,884

FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


166,381



123,480



141,227



137,310



129,625

Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt


69,021



68,850



68,680



68,510



32,128

Total shareholders' equity


548,448



532,936



516,682



516,206



278,376












(1)

Other - term includes property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)






(continued)











June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Capital and credit quality measures

(1)

:









Total risk-based capital:









Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


13.3

%


13.1
%


12.4
%


12.4
%


13.3
%

Orrstown Bank


13.3

%


13.0
%


12.4
%


12.2
%


13.1
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital:









Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


11.1

%


10.8
%


10.2
%


10.0
%


11.1
%

Orrstown Bank


12.1

%


11.9
%


11.2
%


11.0
%


12.0
%

Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:









Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


10.9

%


10.6
%


10.0
%


9.8
%


11.1
%

Orrstown Bank


12.1

%


11.9
%


11.2
%


11.0
%


12.0
%

Tier 1 leverage capital:









Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.


9.0

%


8.6
%


8.3
%


8.0
%


8.9
%

Orrstown Bank


9.8

%


9.5
%


9.1
%


8.8
%


9.5
%











Average equity to average assets


9.97

%


9.65
%


9.45
%


9.75
%


8.50
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.22

%


1.23
%


1.24
%


1.25
%


1.27
%

Total nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.57

%


0.59
%


0.61
%


0.68
%


0.36
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.42

%


0.42
%


0.45
%


0.49
%


0.26
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


214

%


210
%


202
%


184
%


357
%











Other information:









Net charge-offs

$

115


$
331


$
3,002


$
269


$
113

Classified loans


65,754



76,211



88,628



105,465



48,722

Nonperforming and other risk assets:









Nonaccrual loans


22,423



22,727



24,111



26,927



8,363

Other real estate owned








138



138



138






Total nonperforming assets


22,423



22,865



24,249



27,065



8,363

Financial difficulty modifications still accruing


5,759



5,127



4,897



9,497






Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing


1,312



400



641



337



187

Total nonperforming and other risk assets

$

29,494


$
28,392


$
29,787


$
36,899


$
8,550

(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.




Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.



As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $112.5 million and $115.9 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, March, 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the Company incurred $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $3.9 million, $17.0 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million and $20.2 million, respectively.



Tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.



The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:




(In thousands)









































































































































































































































































Tangible Book Value per Common Share


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)


$

548,448


$
532,936


$
516,682


$
516,206


$
278,376

Less: Goodwill



69,751



68,106



68,106



70,655



18,724

Other intangible assets



42,748



45,230



47,765



46,144



1,974

Related tax effect



(8,977

)


(9,498
)


(10,031
)


(9,690
)


(415
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


$

444,926


$
429,098


$
410,842


$
409,097


$
258,093












Common shares outstanding



19,536



19,510



19,390



19,373



10,720












Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)


$

28.07


$
27.32


$
26.65


$
26.65


$
25.97

Intangible assets per share



5.30



5.33



5.46



5.53



1.89

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

22.77


$
21.99


$
21.19


$
21.12


$
24.08



























































































































































Return on Average Common Equity


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Average shareholders' equity


$

535,684


$
523,689


$
516,399


$
537,670

$
272,788

Less: Average goodwill



68,126



68,106



71,477



36,034


18,724

Less: Average other intangible assets, gross



44,304



46,864



45,319



17,393


2,105

Average tangible equity


$

423,254


$
408,719


$
399,603


$
484,243

$
251,959


Return on average tangible equity



18.43

%


17.91
%


13.62
%

(6.49)%


12.35
%












































































































































































































































































































































































(In thousands)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring Charges

June 30,




2025


March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025



June 30,




2024

Net income (loss) (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure

$

19,448


$
18,051


$
13,684


$
(7,903
)

$
7,738



$

37,499



$
16,269

Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)


968



1,649



3,887



16,977



1,135




2,617




1,807

Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B)













35



4,758



















Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)


















15,504



















Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B)













478
























Less: Related tax effect (C)


(221

)


(368
)


(1,386
)


(7,915
)


(139
)



(590

)



(140
)


Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP

$

20,195


$
19,332


$
16,698


$
21,421


$
8,734



$

39,526



$
17,936
















Average assets (E)

$

5,374,772


$
5,425,697


$
5,464,165


$
5,515,143


$
3,211,124



$

5,400,094



$
3,154,948


Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure



(1)


1.45

%


1.35
%


1.00
%

(0.57)%


0.97
%



1.40

%



1.04
%


Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP



(1)


1.51

%


1.45
%


1.22
%


1.55
%


1.09
%



1.48

%