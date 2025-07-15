Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Earnings on July 22, 2025

Orrstown Financial Services will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 22, with a conference call on July 23.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 22, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results will be held on July 23, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can join the call via a webcast link or by telephone, and an audio recording will be available afterward until July 30, 2025. Orrstown Financial Services operates Orrstown Bank, which offers a variety of financial services across several counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, with total assets of $5.4 billion. The company's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol "ORRF." For further details, individuals can visit their website or contact the Chief Financial Officer.

Potential Positives

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will be reporting its second-quarter earnings, providing shareholders and potential investors with important financial performance data.

The scheduled conference call and webcast demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

The release includes multiple ways for stakeholders to access theearnings call reflecting the company's focus on accessibility and communication.

Potential Negatives

The lack of detailed financial projections or expectations for earnings performance ahead of the earnings release may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future performance.



The timing of the earnings report could indicate potential issues, as it is being released after market close, which may suggest the company anticipates a reaction that could affect stock prices when markets reopen.



There is no mention of any significant developments or strategic initiatives that could suggest growth or improvement, which could be perceived as a negative indicator of the company's direction.

FAQ

When will Orrstown Financial Services report its second quarter 2025 earnings?

Orrstown Financial Services will report its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 22, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for the second quarter earnings?

The conference call will take place on July 23, 2025, at 9:00 am ET.

How can I listen to theearnings conference call

You can listen by joining the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/935555390 or by dialing the provided telephone numbers.

Will there be a recorded playback of the conference call?

Yes, a recorded playback will be available until July 30, 2025, using specified phone numbers.

Where can I find more information about Orrstown Financial Services?

For more information, visit their website at www.orrstown.com or check the Investor Relations section.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800

SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORRF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORRF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company of Orrstown Bank, announced today that it will report second quarter 2025 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s quarterly results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The conference call and webcast details are below:







Earnings Release:



Tuesday, July 22, 2025, After Market Close







Conference Call and Webcast:



Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 9:00 am ET







Webcast:







Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s earnings presentation by joining via webcast at:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/935555390









Telephone:







To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may participate by telephone by dialing:





USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963





USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871





Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411





Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871





Conference ID: 5555102







Recorded Playback:







An audio recording of the conference call will be available by telephone until July 30, 2025 by dialing one of the numbers listed below:





US & Canada Toll-Free: (800) 770-2030





US Toll: (609) 800-9909





Canada Toll: (647) 362-9199





Playback ID: 5555102#





The audio recording of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.orrstown.com.







About Orrstown







With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.





For additional information, please contact:





Neil Kalani





EVP, Chief Financial Officer





717-510-7097





nkalani@orrstown.com



