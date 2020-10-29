Dividends
ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $13.5, representing a -42.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.31 and a 18.42% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.96%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORRF

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular