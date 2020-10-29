Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORRF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $13.5, representing a -42.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.31 and a 18.42% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.96%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.