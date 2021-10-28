Dividends
Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.54, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $23.54, representing a -9.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.91 and a 76.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.33.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.04%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

