Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $17.84, representing a -18.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.92 and a 56.49% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.28%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

