Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORRF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.87, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORRF was $23.87, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.74 and a 103.04% increase over the 52 week low of $11.76.

ORRF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ORRF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ORRF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.76%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORRF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORRF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORRF as a top-10 holding:

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 29.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORRF at 0.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.