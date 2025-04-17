Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 22, 2025

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 earnings on April 22 and host a conference call on April 23.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D BRUNNER has made 2 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $174,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID TODD HORNBERGER (EVP, Market President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $151,280

SCOTT V FAINOR has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $93,520 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,800

SARAH M BROWN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $10,407

CINDY JEANNETTE JOINER purchased 221 shares for an estimated $8,360

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HARRISBURG, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company of Orrstown Bank, announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and that management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s quarterly results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. The conference call and webcast details are below:







Earnings Release:



Tuesday, April 22, 2025, After Market Close







Conference Call and Webcast:



Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET







Webcast:







Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s earnings presentation by joining via webcast at:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/260296507









Telephone:







To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may participate by telephone by dialing:





USA Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871





USA/International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963





Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871





Conference ID: 7533105







Recorded Playback:







An audio recording of the conference call will be available by telephone until April 30, 2025 by dialing one of the numbers listed below:





US & Canada Toll-Free: (800) 770-2030





US Toll: (609) 800-9909





Canada Toll: (647) 362-9199





Playback ID: 7533105#





The audio recording of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.orrstown.com



.







About Orrstown







With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.





For additional information, please contact:





Neil Kalani





EVP, Chief Financial Officer





717-510-7097





nkalani@orrstown.com



