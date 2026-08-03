Orrstown Financial Services About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ORRF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/4/26, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (Symbol: ORRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of ORRF's recent stock price of $43.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when ORRF shares open for trading on 8/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORRF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORRF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.51 per share, with $43.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.36.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ORRF makes up 1.10% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ORRF).

In Monday trading, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

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Further ORRF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.