Orrstown Financial reports Q3 EPS $1.11, consensus 92c

Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $21.12. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 9.8%. “While the results for the quarter reflected the impact of certain non-recurring charges, the core income generated by the business demonstrates the significant opportunities afforded by the additional scale and synergies created by the merger. Our core earnings were strong. We already have taken significant steps to achieve the cost savings announced in December, which we are on target to achieve in full in the defined timeline. Our system conversion in scheduled for completion in November 2024, at which time we expect further expense savings to be realized. We believe we are well on our way to improving our client experience, expanding and deepening our community presence, and enhancing shareholder value,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, president and CEO.

