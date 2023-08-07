ORRF Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 31, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s Director, Floyd E. Stoner, invested $2,504.01 into 104 shares of ORRF, for a cost per share of $24.08. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (Symbol: ORRF) and achieve a cost basis 2.3% cheaper than Stoner, with shares changing hands as low as $23.52 per share. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORRF's low point in its 52 week range is $15.52 per share, with $28.4175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.81. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ORRF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Meera R. Modi Director 100 $24.58 $2,458.00 02/28/2023 Matthew Dyckman EVP, General Counsel 500 $23.25 $11,625.00 03/03/2023 Neelesh Kalani Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $23.26 $23,260.00 03/20/2023 Robert G. Coradi Chief Risk Officer 2,000 $19.85 $39,700.00 03/17/2023 Matthew Dyckman EVP, General Counsel 500 $19.56 $9,779.15 05/01/2023 Thomas D. Longenecker Director 275 $19.10 $5,252.50 04/28/2023 Sean Mulcahy Chief Accounting Officer 300 $19.11 $5,733.00 05/15/2023 Thomas D. Longenecker Director 200 $16.25 $3,250.00 07/31/2023 Floyd E. Stoner Director 104 $24.08 $2,504.01

The current annualized dividend paid by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/07/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ORRF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

