News & Insights

Stocks
AGREF

Orpheus Uranium Secures $1.66M for Expansion Projects

November 27, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argonaut Resources (AU:ORP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orpheus Uranium Limited has successfully raised $1.66 million through a share placement to bolster its exploration projects in South Australia and the Northern Territory. The placement, priced at $0.035 per share, attracted significant interest from both existing and new investors, enhancing the company’s financial position. This influx of funds will support Orpheus’s strategic efforts to advance its core uranium assets and expand its exploration portfolio.

For further insights into AU:ORP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGREF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.