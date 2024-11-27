Orpheus Uranium Secures $1.66M for Expansion Projects

Argonaut Resources (AU:ORP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orpheus Uranium Limited has successfully raised $1.66 million through a share placement to bolster its exploration projects in South Australia and the Northern Territory. The placement, priced at $0.035 per share, attracted significant interest from both existing and new investors, enhancing the company’s financial position. This influx of funds will support Orpheus’s strategic efforts to advance its core uranium assets and expand its exploration portfolio.

For further insights into AU:ORP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.