Orpheus Uranium to Quote New Securities on ASX

Orpheus Uranium Limited has announced the quotation of 47,458,853 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from December 5, 2024. This move follows previous transactions as outlined in their earlier market communications. Investors interested in the uranium sector may find this development noteworthy as it potentially affects Orpheus’s market dynamics.

