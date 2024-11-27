Orpheus Uranium Plans Major Securities Issuance

Argonaut Resources (AU:ORP) has released an update.
Orpheus Uranium Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 47,458,853 ordinary fully paid securities, set to take place on December 5, 2024. This move is part of a strategic effort potentially to enhance the company’s market position and liquidity. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this impacts Orpheus Uranium’s stock performance in the upcoming weeks.
