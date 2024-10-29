Orpheus Uranium Advances Exploration in Australia

Argonaut Resources (AU:ORP) has released an update.

Orpheus Uranium Limited has reported significant advancements in its exploration activities in South Australia and the Northern Territory, targeting potential Tier-1 uranium deposits. The company has commenced geological reconnaissance and sampling at Mount Douglas and is working on regulatory processes for the Frome Project, which remains a mid-term option. With cash and investments totaling $3.57 million, Orpheus is strategically focusing on enhancing its portfolio of exploration projects.

