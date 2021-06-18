US Markets

Orphazyme revises annual outlook after FDA review

Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published

June 18 (Reuters) - Orphazyme ORPHA.CO said on Friday it revised its full-year outlook as the Danish biopharma expected sharp cost cuts after a review issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said in a complete response letter that additional data will be required to bolster confirmatory evidence to support the benefit-risk assessment for the company's arimoclomol drug, a treatment designed for the Niemann-Pick disease type C gentic disorder.

The company said it is "disheartened" by the outcome of the FDA's review, and now expects an operating loss of 670 million crowns to 700 million crowns ($107 million-$112 million) in 2021, against the previous forecast for a loss of 100 million-150 million crowns.

($1 = 6.2456 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

