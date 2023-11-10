Orphan Drug Status For MAIA Biotechnology's THIO To Treat Glioblastoma

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (MAIA) Friday said the Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to its lead drug candidate THIO for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

The FDA has already granted two other orphan drug designations to THIO for hepatocellular carcinoma and small cell lung cancer.

A Phase 2 study of THIO is underway in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The benefits of orphan drug designation include 7 years of U.S. market exclusivity after drug approval and tax credits for clinical testing.

