Orpea to mandate two firms to look into allegations of resident mistreatment

Jan 26 (Reuters) - French care home group Orpea ORP.PA said on Wednesday it has decided to hire two firms to look into claims of resident mistreatment made in a book which have send its shares tumbling.

The firms, which Orpea says will be named in the coming days, will present their findings to the company's board of directors as soon as possible.

Orpea is treating the allegations with "the utmost seriousness", it said in a statement.

"We continue to assert that at no time did the Group's management set up any system to orchestrate the practices of which it is accused," it added.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

