Orpea to mandate two firms to look into allegations of resident mistreatment

Contributor
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Published

French care home group Orpea said on Wednesday it has decided to hire two firms to look into claims of resident mistreatment made in a book which have send its shares tumbling.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - French care home group Orpea ORP.PA said on Wednesday it has decided to hire two firms to look into claims of resident mistreatment made in a book which have send its shares tumbling.

The firms, which Orpea says will be named in the coming days, will present their findings to the company's board of directors as soon as possible.

Orpea is treating the allegations with "the utmost seriousness", it said in a statement.

"We continue to assert that at no time did the Group's management set up any system to orchestrate the practices of which it is accused," it added.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More