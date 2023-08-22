News & Insights

Orpea secures 200 mln euros in second draw from new financing

August 22, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Aug 22 (Reuters) - French nursing care provider Orpea ORP.PA announced on Tuesday a second drawing of 200 million euros ($218 million) under a new financing agreement with its main banking partners.

It comes after an initial draw of the same amount on June 2, Orpea said in a statement, adding that the funds will be allocated to support general corporate objectives, including debt servicing.

In late July, Orpea obtained court approval for its accelerated safeguard plan, a crucial stage in the financial overhaul of the highly indebted company.

The plan had been endorsed by a majority of creditor groups in June.

