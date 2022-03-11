Orpea says 150 retirement homes in France inspected since January

Adds details

March 11 (Reuters) - Orpea ORP.PA said on Friday around 150 of its facilities in France had undergone inspections since the end of January, as the French care home group faces government probes following claims of mistreatment of its elderly residents.

"I promise to ensure that all observations be considered with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as quickly as possible," Chief Executive Officer Philippe Charrier said in a preliminary earnings statement.

A book by independent journalist Victor Castanet in January made public claims of severe failings in hygiene care in an Orpea home for elderly people in a wealthy Paris suburb, which the French group has repeatedly denied.

Orpea postponed in February the publication of its audited full-year financial statement to 30 April 2022 at the latest, pending reports and the initial conclusions of external and independent inspections.

The initial outcome of the French government's investigation is expected on Monday.

All of France's 7,500 Ehpads (retirement homes) will also be audited over the next two years, as part of a plan to better supervise their activities, the government said on Tuesday.

"Orpea fully supports the announcements made in recent days by the public authorities in France, with the aim of guaranteeing greater control, quality and transparency in nursing homes and strengthening the confidence that families have in the sector as a whole," Charrier said.

The group added the acquisition of the Spanish group Hestia Alliance had not been completed due to certain conditions not being met.

Orpea's preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose by 12% to 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in 2021, the company said.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

