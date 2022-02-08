Orpea facing complaints for fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French care homes company Orpea ORP.PA is facing a new criminal complaint, Franceinfo radio reported on Tuesday, saying that two nurses claim the company had used their names to dissimulate fraudulent work contracts.

Orpea, which is due to publish results later on Tuesday, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the Franceinfo report, two nurses who are not part of Orpea's staff have pressed charges against Orpea for using their names to mass-fabricate unlimited work contracts, in a scheme to dissimulate underlying fixed-term contracts with nurses.

Orpea shares came under pressure since the first extracts of a book, alleging malpractices in care homes run by the group, were published. Those allegations have triggered a public outcry, government probes and the departure of Orpea's CEO

The aftermath of the scandal also dragged down shares in Orpea's French rival Korian KORI.PA.

Both Orpea and Korian have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

