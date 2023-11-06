News & Insights

Orpea expects FY core earnings of around 710 million euros

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

November 06, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - French nursing care provider Orpea ORP.PA said on Monday it expects full-year core earnings to come at around 710 million euros ($760 million).

"The negative impact of the weaker-than-projected operating performance is largely offset by precautionary measures implemented such as reduced or postponed capital expenditure, and by the receipt of proceeds from asset disposals," the company said.

Orpea said in early October it aims its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent costs (EBITDAR) to be at the lower end of the 705 million to 750 million euros range announced in July.

