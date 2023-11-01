Orpea (EPA:ORP) Price Target Increased by 53.70% to 4.98

The average one-year price target for Orpea (EPA:ORP) has been revised to 4.98 / share. This is an increase of 53.70% from the prior estimate of 3.24 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.03 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 370.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orpea. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 51.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORP is 0.01%, an increase of 30.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.42% to 2,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 892K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing an increase of 42.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 44.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing a decrease of 55.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 59.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 63.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 53.75% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 37.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 5.38% over the last quarter.

