Orpea (EPA:ORP) Price Target Decreased by 18.54% to 4.09

The average one-year price target for Orpea (EPA:ORP) has been revised to 4.09 / share. This is an decrease of 18.54% from the prior estimate of 5.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orpea. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 32.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORP is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 2,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 366K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 70.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 309K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 236K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 61.86% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 226K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORP by 51.79% over the last quarter.

