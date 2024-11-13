Orosur Mining Schedules AGM and Investor Q&A

Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) has released an update.

Orosur Mining Inc. announces its Annual and Special Meeting set for December 12, 2024, urging shareholders to vote by proxy. Additionally, the company will host a live Investor Q&A session on December 16, 2024, offering an opportunity for current and potential investors to engage with the CEO and Chairman. The session will be accessible via the Investor Meet Company platform, encouraging active participation from the investment community.

