Orosur Mining Advances El Pantano Project

Orosur Mining Inc. has reported significant progress at its El Pantano gold and silver exploration project in Argentina, with completed fieldwork supporting the potential for a major, previously unknown district-scale low-sulphidation epithermal system. The company has submitted the necessary environmental studies for drilling permits, anticipating drilling by year-end, while technical teams are now focusing on the Anzá project in Colombia during the winter recess. Orosur’s CEO expresses satisfaction with the exploration results, aligning with the company’s optimistic view of the project’s potential in a strong gold market.

