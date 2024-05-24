News & Insights

Orora Ltd Stake Increased by Allan Gray Australia

May 24, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Orora Ltd. (AU:ORA) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia has increased its stake in Orora Limited, with its voting power rising from 8.28% to 9.36% based on the latest change on May 22, 2024. This adjustment in shareholding marks a significant change from the previous notice reported on May 8, 2024. The details of the change, including tables and annexures, have been documented and signed by company secretary Elizabeth Lee on May 24, 2024.

