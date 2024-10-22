News & Insights

Orora Ltd. Gains Increased Interest from Perpetual

October 22, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Orora Ltd. (AU:ORA) has released an update.

Orora Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holdings by Perpetual Limited, which has increased its voting power from 7.74% to 8.95%. This adjustment reflects Perpetual Limited’s growing influence within the company, which could impact future corporate decisions. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it could signal strategic changes within Orora Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

