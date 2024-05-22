News & Insights

Oroco Resources Secures C$6 Million Private Placement

May 22, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Oroco Resource (TSE:OCO) has released an update.

Oroco Resources Corp. is set to raise C$6 million through a brokered private placement of over 13 million units, each comprising a share and half a warrant, with an option for agents to increase the offering for additional proceeds. This financing is aimed at furthering the Santo Tomás Project in Mexico, alongside general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close by June 6, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

