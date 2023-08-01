Oroco Resource (ORRCF) Price Target Decreased by 85.71% to 1.17

The average one-year price target for Oroco Resource (OTC:ORRCF) has been revised to 1.17 / share. This is an decrease of 85.71% from the prior estimate of 8.19 dated June 9, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.16 to a high of 1.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oroco Resource. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRCF is 0.00%, a decrease of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Congress Asset Management holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

