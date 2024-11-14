News & Insights

Stocks

ORO Co., Ltd. Reports Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

November 14, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ORO Co. Ltd. (JP:3983) has released an update.

ORO Co., Ltd. reported a 12.4% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 5,799 million yen, while operating profit rose by 5.8% to 1,990 million yen. The company anticipates a year-end dividend increase to 35 yen per share, reflecting confidence in its financial performance. Despite a slight decline in total comprehensive income, ORO Co., Ltd. maintains a strong equity ratio of 77.0%.

For further insights into JP:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.