ORO Co., Ltd. Reports Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

ORO Co. Ltd. (JP:3983) has released an update.

ORO Co., Ltd. reported a 12.4% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 5,799 million yen, while operating profit rose by 5.8% to 1,990 million yen. The company anticipates a year-end dividend increase to 35 yen per share, reflecting confidence in its financial performance. Despite a slight decline in total comprehensive income, ORO Co., Ltd. maintains a strong equity ratio of 77.0%.

For further insights into JP:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.