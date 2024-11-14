News & Insights

ORO Co. Ltd. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

November 14, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

ORO Co. Ltd. (JP:3983) has released an update.

ORO Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 230,000 of its shares, representing 1.43% of its total issued shares, for a maximum of 500 million yen. This move aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The repurchase will take place through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 15, 2024, to February 13, 2025.

