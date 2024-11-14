News & Insights

Stocks

ORO Co. Ltd. Adopts Progressive Dividend Policy

November 14, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ORO Co. Ltd. (JP:3983) has released an update.

ORO Co., Ltd. has announced a change to its dividend policy, adopting a progressive approach that aims to maintain or increase dividends. The company has also revised its year-end dividend forecast to 35 yen per share, reflecting a 5 yen increase, based on its performance and financial position. This move underscores ORO’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.