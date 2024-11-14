ORO Co. Ltd. Adopts Progressive Dividend Policy

ORO Co. Ltd. (JP:3983) has released an update.

ORO Co., Ltd. has announced a change to its dividend policy, adopting a progressive approach that aims to maintain or increase dividends. The company has also revised its year-end dividend forecast to 35 yen per share, reflecting a 5 yen increase, based on its performance and financial position. This move underscores ORO’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

