$ORN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,664,687 of trading volume.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORN:

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579

TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ORN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.