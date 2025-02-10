$ORN stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORN stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,664,687 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORN:
$ORN Insider Trading Activity
$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579
- TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740
$ORN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 717,533 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,140,165
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD added 606,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,496,619
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,461,999
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 594,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,431,338
- INVESCO LTD. removed 561,677 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,240,876
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 550,294 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,175,196
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,596,500
