Ormat Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments in Electricity Segment and EGS Initiatives

Ormat Technologies announces new executive appointments to enhance growth in the electricity segment and EGS initiatives.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has expanded its management team to bolster growth in its electricity segment and enhance its Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) initiatives. Aron Willis has been appointed Executive Vice President of the Electricity Segment, effective June 4, 2025, bringing over 25 years of experience in power generation, including significant roles at TransAlta Corporation. Daniel Moelk will join as Senior Vice President of Resources, Drilling, and EGS in July 2025, leveraging his nearly 18 years in geothermal operations and drilling management to drive technological innovations. CEO Doron Blachar expressed confidence that their expertise will contribute to Ormat's strategic growth and profitability objectives, while also thanking Shimon Hatzir for his long service to the company.

The appointment of Aron Willis as Executive Vice President of the Electricity Segment is expected to drive growth and enhance operational excellence, leveraging his 25 years of experience in the power generation industry.

Daniel Moelk's role as Senior Vice President, Resources, Drilling & EGS adds significant expertise to Ormat's management team, focusing on innovative technologies and efficient processes in geothermal drilling operations.

These strategic appointments reflect Ormat's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and advancing its strategic objectives for growth and profitability in the renewable energy sector.

The press release highlights the appointment of new executives, indicating a potential leadership vacuum following the retirement of Shimon Hatzir, who had a long-standing history and significant contributions to the company.

While the press release emphasizes growth and operational improvement, it may also suggest that the company is facing challenges that necessitate a restructuring of its management team to drive performance.

The reliance on advanced AI tools and innovative processes could imply that the current systems in place are not meeting the desired efficiency or performance levels, necessitating outside expertise to rectify this situation.

What recent management changes has Ormat Technologies announced?

Ormat appointed Aron Willis as Executive Vice President of the Electricity Segment and Daniel Moelk as Senior Vice President of Resources, Drilling, & EGS.

Who is Aron Willis and what will he do at Ormat?

Aron Willis has over 25 years in power generation and will oversee the Electricity Segment, optimizing performance and driving growth initiatives.

What experience does Daniel Moelk bring to Ormat?

Daniel Moelk has nearly 18 years in geothermal operations and drilling management, most recently at Eavor Technologies, focusing on EGS development.

How will these appointments affect Ormat Technologies' growth?

The appointments aim to enhance operational excellence and support growth in the renewable energy sector through innovation and strategic initiatives.

What are Ormat's plans for the future?

Ormat Technologies plans to accelerate growth in energy storage and solidify its leadership position in geothermal and renewable energy markets.

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000

DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,616 shares for an estimated $184,400 .

. MICHAL MAROM sold 895 shares for an estimated $65,758

DAFNA SHARIR sold 876 shares for an estimated $65,700

JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 576 shares for an estimated $41,473.

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORMAT EXPANDS MANAGEMENT TEAM TO SUPPORT ELECTRICITY SEGMENT GROWTH AND EGS INITIATIVES



ARON WILLIS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, ELECTRICITY SEGMENT



DANIEL MOELK APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, RESOURCES, DRILLING, & EGS











RENO, Nev., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished executives to its senior management team. These strategic appointments are poised to propel the next phase of the Company’s growth and enhance its operational excellence within the renewable energy sector.







Aron Willis Appointed Executive Vice President, Electricity Segment







Effective June 4, 2025, Aron Willis will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Electricity Segment at Ormat Technologies. In this capacity Aron will oversee the operations of the Electricity Segment, ensuring alignment with the Company’s strategic goals and financial targets. Aron will also be responsible for optimizing plant performance, implementing advanced AI tools, ensuring compliance with safety and environmental regulations, and driving continuous improvement initiatives to foster future growth.





Aron brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the power generation industry, with a proven track record of leadership and financial and operational expertise. His career includes significant roles at TransAlta Corporation and Northwest Digital Power, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing large-scale operations and driving substantial growth initiatives. At TransAlta Corporation, Aron held several senior leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Project Delivery & Construction, Executive Vice President of Growth and Senior Vice President of Operations & Commercial Management. He also managed TransAlta’s Australian operations for 10 years, comprising approximately 500MW of generating capacity. Aron holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Finance from the University of Calgary.







Daniel Mo





e





lk Appointed Senior Vice President





,





Resources, Drilling & EGS







In July 2025, Daniel Moelk will join Ormat as Senior Vice President, Resources, Drilling & EGS. Daniel will lead our Resources, Drilling, and EGS teams with a focus on implementing sophisticated processes and innovative technologies. His work will focus in part on creating efficiencies through the use and advanced AI tools and developing Ormat’s ongoing drilling and exploration global roadmap.





Daniel brings nearly 18 years of valuable operations and drilling management experience within the geothermal industry. Most recently, Daniel served as the EVP of European Operations for Eavor Technologies Inc, a company focused on EGS development where he successfully executed some of the industry’s most challenging and complex drilling campaigns. Daniel has played pivotal roles in expanding geothermal drilling operations across his career, in particular at Steag GMBH, PT Sejahtera Alam Energy while he was located in Indonesia, Daldrup & Sohne AG, Mannvit Engineering Consultants, and Iceland Drilling Inc. Daniel holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iceland.





“We are thrilled to welcome Aron Willis and Daniel Moelk to Ormat’s leadership team, where their valued backgrounds and experience will help drive the next phase of development and growth for our leading geothermal operations,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “Their extensive experience and proven track records in the power generation and geothermal industries will be invaluable as we continue to support our growth through continued innovation. These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening our leadership team, advancing our strategic objectives for generation growth, expanding our profitability, and focusing efforts on EGS development. I am confident that Aron and Daniel, both of whom will report directly to me, will play pivotal roles in our ongoing success.”





Blachar continued, “I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Shimon Hatzir for his long-standing service to the Company and his exceptional leadership and dedication over the past 36 years. Shimon has made significant contributions to Ormat in various capacities, including leading our R&D and engineering division, leading wide range of technology developments, and managing the design of numerous power plants. He also led our energy storage segment, and most recently, heading the Electricity Segment including the Resource and Drilling operations I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”





ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES





With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.







ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2025, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed from time to time with the SEC.





These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Ormat Technologies Contact:





Smadar Lavi





VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting





775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)





slavi@ormat.com





Investor Relations Agency Contact:





Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll





Alpha IR Group





312-445-2870





ORA@alpha-ir.com







