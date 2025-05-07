Stocks
ORA

Ormat Technologies Reports 2.5% Revenue Growth and Record $150.3 Million Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025

May 07, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Ormat Technologies reports 2.5% revenue growth and record adjusted EBITDA, driven by energy storage and upcoming geothermal power plant acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Ormat Technologies, Inc. reported a strong start to 2025, achieving a 2.5% revenue increase to $229.8 million, along with a 4.6% rise in net income to $40.4 million. The company also recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $150.3 million, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Notably, the energy storage segment saw a remarkable 120% revenue growth, bolstered by new capacity and heightened prices in the market. Ormat has signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant for $88 million, which is set to close by the end of the second quarter. The company reiterated its 2025 guidance, projecting total revenues between $935 million and $975 million, amid a strong demand for renewable energy sources. Additionally, Ormat declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, further highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues increased by 2.5% compared to the previous year, reflecting overall business stability and growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $150.3 million, a 6.4% increase year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.
  • The Energy Storage segment experienced a significant revenue increase of 120%, underscoring a robust demand and successful execution in that market.
  • The company signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant, enhancing its renewable energy asset portfolio and future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Electricity segment revenues decreased by 5.8% compared to the previous year, indicating potential operational challenges.
  • Gross profit declined by 7.5% year-over-year, suggesting reduced profitability despite overall revenue growth.
  • Operating income decreased by 3.2%, raising concerns about the company's cost management and efficiency.

FAQ

What are the key financial results reported by Ormat Technologies for Q1 2025?

Ormat reported a 2.5% revenue increase, 4.6% rise in net income, and a record $150.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025.

How much did the Energy Storage segment revenue increase?

The Energy Storage segment revenue increased by 119.7% compared to Q1 2024, significantly contributing to overall growth.

What acquisition did Ormat Technologies announce in May 2025?

Ormat announced the acquisition of the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million.

What is Ormat's full-year guidance for 2025?

Ormat's 2025 full-year guidance includes total revenues between $935 million and $975 million and adjusted EBITDA between $563 million and $593 million.

When is Ormat's conference call to discuss its financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and more.

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000
  • DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,922 shares for an estimated $217,946.
  • JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 576 shares for an estimated $41,473.
  • STANLEY STERN sold 411 shares for an estimated $32,847

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




REVENUE


GROWTH


AND


RECORD QUARTERLY


ADJUSTED EBITDA


SUPPORT


ONGOING


STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION




HIGHLIGHTS




  • TOTAL REVENUES AND NET INCOME

    1

    IMPROVED 2.5% AND 4.6%, RESPECTIVELY


  • RECORD ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $150.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.4% VS LAST YEAR


  • ENERGY STORAGE SEGMENT REVENUES INCREASED BY 120% DRIVING MEANINGFUL MARGIN INCREASE


  • SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE 20MW BLUE MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT FROM CYRQ ENERGY


  • COMPANY REITERATES ITS 2025 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE, REFLECTING STRONG EXECUTION AND CONFIDENCE IN THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK





RENO, Nev., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Change (%)

GAAP Measures



Revenues ($ millions)



Electricity
180.2

191.3

(5.8
%)

Product
31.8

24.8

27.9
%

Energy Storage
17.8

8.1

119.7
%


Total Revenues

22


9.


8


224.2


2


.5

%





Gross Profit
72.9

78.8

(7.5
%)

Gross margin (%)



Electricity
33.5
%
39.0
%

Product
22.3
%
14.8
%

Energy Storage
30.6
%
7.5
%


Gross margin (%)

31.7

%

35.2

%

Operating income ($ millions)
50.9

52.6

(3.2
%)


Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders

40.4


38.6


4.6

%

Diluted EPS ($)
0.66

0.64

3.1
%

Non-GAAP Measures




Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders

41.5


39.6


4.8

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)
0.68

0.65

4.6
%


Adjusted EBITDA



2



($ millions)

150.3


141.2


6.


4

%




1

Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholder





2

See reconciliation table below



“Ormat had a strong start to 2025, achieving a 2.5% increase in revenue, a 4.6% rise in net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders, and a 6.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA. This growth was driven by improved performance in both our Product and Storage segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “Our Storage segment benefited from new capacity added over the last 12 months and from higher merchant prices in the PJM market. We expect continued good performance throughout 2025 as we transition our Storage segment to a more predictable portfolio designed to maximize profitability.”



“While our Electricity segment experienced a slight year-over-year decline in the quarter due to previously disclosed curtailments in California and Nevada, the balance of our geothermal operations delivered a consistent, solid performance. We have several projects under development that we anticipate will reach commercial operation by the end of 2025, which we expect will deliver solid generation growth and further strengthen our earnings trajectory. Additionally, we believe that the potential easing of project permitting timelines combined with increased focus on geothermal exploration will further support our growth in the segment, expand our revenues, and help us achieve our long-term targets.”



“I am pleased to announce that Ormat signed an agreement to acquire the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million, subject to standard working capital adjustments. The 20 MW facility, located in Humboldt County, was built using Ormat technology, features an existing 51 MW interconnection capacity and a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NV Energy (NVE) that expires at the end of 2029. Following the acquisition, Ormat plans to upgrade the power plant, increasing its capacity by 3.5 MW. Additionally, subject to permit and PPA approval, Ormat intends to add a 13 MW solar facility to support the plant's auxiliaries. The acquisition is anticipated to close towards the end of the second quarter. This acquisition underscores Ormat's capability to strategically expand and enhance assets in the U.S., leveraging our advanced technology and expertise to optimize performance and efficiency. The planned upgrades and solar addition demonstrate our commitment to innovation and maximizing renewable energy output, contributing to a sustainable future.”



Blachar continued, “The demand for electricity, particularly from baseload renewable sources, remains strong, and we continue to observe high PPA pricing in the Electricity Segment, and increased Resource Adequacy (RA) pricing in the Storage Segment. Regarding the recent reciprocal tariffs, we anticipate a limited short-term impact on our Storage Segment as we have already procured batteries for all projects currently under construction. Additionally, our Electricity Segment operations and project development have limited exposure to China, mitigating potential adverse effects from the tariffs. Ormat remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions and enhancing shareholder value. We will continue navigating this fluid regulatory environment with a focus on maintaining our growth trajectory and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future.”




FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




  • Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the first quarter was $40.4 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.66, an increase of 3.1%, compared to the prior year period. This increase is mainly driven by income tax benefits related to the storage facilities expected to commence commercial operation during 2025.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter increased 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $150.3 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the Energy Storage segment, due to the contribution of new assets, higher merchant pricing in the East Coast markets, and a legal settlement with a battery supplier. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from a higher backlog and improved contract’ margins. The increase in the Storage and Product segments was partly offset by the reduction in Electricity segment EBITDA mainly due to curtailments in the U.S.


  • Electricity segment revenues decreased by 5.8% during the first quarter, compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease in the first quarter revenue was driven by the previously disclosed energy curtailments, mainly at our McGinness complex, maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator, and wildfires in California, which forced grid operators to curtail part of the supplied power.


  • Product segment revenues increased by 27.9% in the first quarter, driven largely by the timing of revenue recognition and our higher backlog. Gross margin increased from 14.8% in the first quarter 2024 to 22.3% in 2025, reflecting marked growth in revenue.


  • Product segment backlog stands at approximately $314 million as of May 7th, 2025, and includes the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand and the BOT project in Dominica.


  • Energy Storage segment revenues increased 119.7% for the first quarter compared to 2024. The improvement was driven by strong performance in the PJM merchant market, where a spike in cold weather along the East Coast contributed to elevated merchant pricing.






BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS


:




  • In early May, the company signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million. Closing is expected by the end of the second quarter.


  • In February 2025, Ormat won a tender issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh. Ormat will retain a 50% equity interest.


  • Ormat commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia in February 2025, holding a 49% equity interest.


  • In January 2025, Ormat signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms. This PPA will replace the current lower-priced PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.


  • We currently do not expect material impact from the new import tariffs on our 2025 and 2026 financial results. All batteries required for our projects arrived or were in transit to the U.S. before significant increased tariffs were imposed.






202


5


GUIDANCE




  • Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.


  • Electricity segment revenues of between $710 million and $725 million.


  • Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.


  • Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million.


    • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $21 million.





The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2025. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.




DIVIDEND



On May 7, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.




CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial +1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-960-0440. The access code for the call is 3818407. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast which will be hosted on the

Investor Relations section of the Company's website

.



A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 3818407. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor

Relations section of the Company's website.




ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES



With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.




ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT



Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.



These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
















































































































































































































































































ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024




Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024

Revenues:

(


T


housands, except per share data)

Electricity
180,241

191,253

Product
31,769

24,832

Energy storage
17,752

8,081

Total revenues
229,762

224,166

Cost of revenues:


Electricity
119,833

116,730

Product
24,684

21,154

Energy storage
12,318

7,472

Total cost of revenues
156,835

145,356

Gross profit
72,927

78,810

Operating expenses:


Research and development expenses
2,542

1,564

Selling and marketing expenses
4,172

5,126

General and administrative expenses
17,909

19,537

Other operating income
(3,125
)



Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities
516




Operating income
50,913

52,583

Other income (expense):


Interest income
1,313

1,839

Interest expense, net
(34,473
)
(30,968
)

Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
2,060

(1,582
)

Income attributable to sale of tax benefits
17,571

17,476

Other non-operating income, net
222

26

Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings of investees
37,606

39,374

Income tax (provision) benefit
3,795

147

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees
(367
)
829

Net income
41,034

40,350

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(672
)
(1,763
)

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
40,362

38,587

Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:


Basic:
0.67

0.64

Diluted:
0.66

0.64

Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:


Basic
60,559

60,386

Diluted
60,840

60,536





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Period Ended March 31, 2025, and the Period Ended December 31, 2024




March 31,




2025


December 31,


2024


ASSETS

(


I


n


t


housands)

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
112,704


94,395

Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs)
112,001


111,377

Receivables:



Trade less allowance for credit losses of $249 and $163 respectively (primarily related to VIEs)
173,590


164,050

Other
45,489


50,792

Inventories
42,107


38,092

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
20,940


29,243

Prepaid expenses and other
94,023


59,173

Total current assets
600,854


547,122

Investment in unconsolidated companies
158,618


144,585

Deposits and other
89,021


75,383

Deferred income taxes
165,983


153,936

Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,261,700 and $3,271,248 related to VIEs, respectively)
3,497,915


3,501,886

Construction-in-process ($370,762 and $251,442 related to VIEs, respectively)
844,873


755,589

Operating leases right of use ($13,725 and $13,989 related to VIEs, respectively)
32,232


32,114

Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs)
2,935


2,841

Intangible assets, net
295,225


301,745

Goodwill
151,291


151,023

Total assets
5,838,947


5,666,224






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses
201,354


234,334

Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $22 and $23, respectively)
99,978


99,977

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
52,198


23,091

Current portion of long-term debt:



Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs)
70,453


70,262

Full recourse
184,227


161,313

Financing Liability
5,905


4,093

Operating lease liabilities
3,657


3,633

Finance lease liabilities
1,451


1,375

Total current liabilities
619,223


598,078

Long-term debt, net of current portion:



Limited and non-recourse: (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,216 and $8,849, respectively)
560,824


578,204

Full recourse: (less deferred financing costs of $4,782 and $4,671, respectively)
957,027


822,828

Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,138 and $6,820, respectively)
470,299


469,617

Financing Liability
213,810


216,476

Operating lease liabilities
22,722


22,523

Finance lease liabilities
1,544


1,529

Liability associated with sale of tax benefits
144,081


152,292

Deferred income taxes
71,479


68,616

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits
6,481


6,272

Liabilities for severance pay
11,147


10,488

Asset retirement obligation
131,431


129,651

Other long-term liabilities
33,533


29,270

Total liabilities
3,243,601


3,105,844





Redeemable noncontrolling interest
9,573


9,448





Equity:



The Company's stockholders' equity:



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,662,626 and 60,500,580 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
61


61

Additional paid-in capital
1,640,910


1,635,245

Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)
(17,964
)

(17,964
)

Retained earnings
847,607


814,518

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,410
)

(6,731
)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders
2,461,204


2,425,129

Noncontrolling interest
124,569


125,803

Total equity
2,585,773


2,550,932

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
5,838,947


5,666,224






ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES






Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA




For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024



We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.



The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Net income
41,034


40,350


Adjusted for:




Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)
33,160


29,129


Income tax provision (benefit)
(3,795
)

(147
)

Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen
3,421


3,352


Depreciation, amortization and accretion
69,157


61,676


EBITDA
142,977


134,360


Mark-to-market (gains) or losses of derivative instruments
939


813


Stock-based compensation
4,911


4,769


Allowance for bad debts
26






Merger and acquisition transaction costs




1,299


Settlement agreement
900






Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities
516






Adjusted EBITDA
150,269


141,241







ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024



Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.



The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024


(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
40.4

38.6

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities
0.41

-

Merger and acquisition transaction costs
-

1.0

Allowance for bad debts
0.02

-

Settlement agreement
0.71

-


Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders

41.5


39.6

GAAP diluted EPS
0.66

0.64

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities
0.01

-

Merger and acquisition transaction costs
-

0.02

Allowance for bad debts
0.00

-

Settlement agreement
0.01

-


Adjusted


Diluted


EPS ($)

0.68


0.65











Ormat Technologies Contact:


Smadar Lavi


VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting


775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)



slavi@ormat.com
Investor Relations Agency Contact:


Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll


Alpha IR Group


312-445-2870



ORA@alpha-ir.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORA

