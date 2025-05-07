Ormat Technologies Reports 2.5% Revenue Growth and Record $150.3 Million Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025

Ormat Technologies reports 2.5% revenue growth and record adjusted EBITDA, driven by energy storage and upcoming geothermal power plant acquisition.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. reported a strong start to 2025, achieving a 2.5% revenue increase to $229.8 million, along with a 4.6% rise in net income to $40.4 million. The company also recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $150.3 million, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous year. Notably, the energy storage segment saw a remarkable 120% revenue growth, bolstered by new capacity and heightened prices in the market. Ormat has signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant for $88 million, which is set to close by the end of the second quarter. The company reiterated its 2025 guidance, projecting total revenues between $935 million and $975 million, amid a strong demand for renewable energy sources. Additionally, Ormat declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, further highlighting its commitment to shareholder value.

Total revenues increased by 2.5% compared to the previous year, reflecting overall business stability and growth.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $150.3 million, a 6.4% increase year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.

The Energy Storage segment experienced a significant revenue increase of 120%, underscoring a robust demand and successful execution in that market.

The company signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant, enhancing its renewable energy asset portfolio and future revenue potential.

Electricity segment revenues decreased by 5.8% compared to the previous year, indicating potential operational challenges.

Gross profit declined by 7.5% year-over-year, suggesting reduced profitability despite overall revenue growth.

Operating income decreased by 3.2%, raising concerns about the company's cost management and efficiency.

What are the key financial results reported by Ormat Technologies for Q1 2025?

Ormat reported a 2.5% revenue increase, 4.6% rise in net income, and a record $150.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025.

How much did the Energy Storage segment revenue increase?

The Energy Storage segment revenue increased by 119.7% compared to Q1 2024, significantly contributing to overall growth.

What acquisition did Ormat Technologies announce in May 2025?

Ormat announced the acquisition of the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million.

What is Ormat's full-year guidance for 2025?

Ormat's 2025 full-year guidance includes total revenues between $935 million and $975 million and adjusted EBITDA between $563 million and $593 million.

When is Ormat's conference call to discuss its financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and more.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS















Gross margin (%)





















Electricity





33.5





%





39.0





%













Product





22.3





%





14.8





%













Energy Storage





30.6





%





7.5





%















Gross margin (%)









31.7









%









35.2









%















Operating income ($ millions)





50.9









52.6









(3.2





%)











Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders









40.4













38.6













4.6









%











Diluted EPS ($)





0.66









0.64









3.1





%









Non-GAAP Measures























Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders









41.5













39.6













4.8









%











Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)





0.68









0.65









4.6





%











“Ormat had a strong start to 2025, achieving a 2.5% increase in revenue, a 4.6% rise in net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders, and a 6.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA. This growth was driven by improved performance in both our Product and Storage segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “Our Storage segment benefited from new capacity added over the last 12 months and from higher merchant prices in the PJM market. We expect continued good performance throughout 2025 as we transition our Storage segment to a more predictable portfolio designed to maximize profitability.”





“While our Electricity segment experienced a slight year-over-year decline in the quarter due to previously disclosed curtailments in California and Nevada, the balance of our geothermal operations delivered a consistent, solid performance. We have several projects under development that we anticipate will reach commercial operation by the end of 2025, which we expect will deliver solid generation growth and further strengthen our earnings trajectory. Additionally, we believe that the potential easing of project permitting timelines combined with increased focus on geothermal exploration will further support our growth in the segment, expand our revenues, and help us achieve our long-term targets.”





“I am pleased to announce that Ormat signed an agreement to acquire the Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million, subject to standard working capital adjustments. The 20 MW facility, located in Humboldt County, was built using Ormat technology, features an existing 51 MW interconnection capacity and a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NV Energy (NVE) that expires at the end of 2029. Following the acquisition, Ormat plans to upgrade the power plant, increasing its capacity by 3.5 MW. Additionally, subject to permit and PPA approval, Ormat intends to add a 13 MW solar facility to support the plant's auxiliaries. The acquisition is anticipated to close towards the end of the second quarter. This acquisition underscores Ormat's capability to strategically expand and enhance assets in the U.S., leveraging our advanced technology and expertise to optimize performance and efficiency. The planned upgrades and solar addition demonstrate our commitment to innovation and maximizing renewable energy output, contributing to a sustainable future.”





Blachar continued, “The demand for electricity, particularly from baseload renewable sources, remains strong, and we continue to observe high PPA pricing in the Electricity Segment, and increased Resource Adequacy (RA) pricing in the Storage Segment. Regarding the recent reciprocal tariffs, we anticipate a limited short-term impact on our Storage Segment as we have already procured batteries for all projects currently under construction. Additionally, our Electricity Segment operations and project development have limited exposure to China, mitigating potential adverse effects from the tariffs. Ormat remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions and enhancing shareholder value. We will continue navigating this fluid regulatory environment with a focus on maintaining our growth trajectory and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future.”







Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders for the first quarter was $40.4 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.66, an increase of 3.1%, compared to the prior year period. This increase is mainly driven by income tax benefits related to the storage facilities expected to commence commercial operation during 2025.



Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter increased 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $150.3 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the Energy Storage segment, due to the contribution of new assets, higher merchant pricing in the East Coast markets, and a legal settlement with a battery supplier. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from a higher backlog and improved contract' margins. The increase in the Storage and Product segments was partly offset by the reduction in Electricity segment EBITDA mainly due to curtailments in the U.S.



Electricity segment revenues decreased by 5.8% during the first quarter, compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease in the first quarter revenue was driven by the previously disclosed energy curtailments, mainly at our McGinness complex, maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator, and wildfires in California, which forced grid operators to curtail part of the supplied power.



Product segment revenues increased by 27.9% in the first quarter, driven largely by the timing of revenue recognition and our higher backlog. Gross margin increased from 14.8% in the first quarter 2024 to 22.3% in 2025, reflecting marked growth in revenue.



Product segment backlog stands at approximately $314 million as of May 7th, 2025, and includes the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand and the BOT project in Dominica.



Energy Storage segment revenues increased 119.7% for the first quarter compared to 2024. The improvement was driven by strong performance in the PJM merchant market, where a spike in cold weather along the East Coast contributed to elevated merchant pricing.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:













:









In early May, the company signed an agreement to acquire the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant from Cyrq Energy for $88 million. Closing is expected by the end of the second quarter.



In February 2025, Ormat won a tender issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh. Ormat will retain a 50% equity interest.



Ormat commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia in February 2025, holding a 49% equity interest.



In January 2025, Ormat signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms. This PPA will replace the current lower-priced PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.



We currently do not expect material impact from the new import tariffs on our 2025 and 2026 financial results. All batteries required for our projects arrived or were in transit to the U.S. before significant increased tariffs were imposed.













GUIDANCE









Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.



Electricity segment revenues of between $710 million and $725 million.



Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.



Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $21 million.







The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2025. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.







DIVIDEND







On May 7, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.







CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS







Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.





Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial +1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-960-0440. The access code for the call is 3818407. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast which will be hosted on the



Investor Relations section of the Company's website



.





A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 3818407. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor



Relations section of the Company's website.









ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES







With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.







ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.





These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Revenues:







Electricity





180,241









191,253













Product





31,769









24,832













Energy storage





17,752









8,081













Total revenues





229,762









224,166













Cost of revenues:

















Electricity





119,833









116,730













Product





24,684









21,154













Energy storage





12,318









7,472













Total cost of revenues





156,835









145,356













Gross profit





72,927









78,810













Operating expenses:

















Research and development expenses





2,542









1,564













Selling and marketing expenses





4,172









5,126













General and administrative expenses





17,909









19,537













Other operating income





(3,125





)





—













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities





516









—













Operating income





50,913









52,583













Other income (expense):

















Interest income





1,313









1,839













Interest expense, net





(34,473





)





(30,968





)









Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)





2,060









(1,582





)









Income attributable to sale of tax benefits





17,571









17,476













Other non-operating income, net





222









26













Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings of investees





37,606









39,374













Income tax (provision) benefit





3,795









147













Equity in earnings (losses) of investees





(367





)





829













Net income





41,034









40,350













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





(672





)





(1,763





)









Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders





40,362









38,587













Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

















Basic:





0.67









0.64













Diluted:





0.66









0.64













Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

















Basic





60,559









60,386













Diluted





60,840









60,536











































ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet











For the Period Ended March 31, 2025, and the Period Ended December 31, 2024























March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024













Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





112,704













94,395













Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs)





112,001













111,377













Receivables:





















Trade less allowance for credit losses of $249 and $163 respectively (primarily related to VIEs)





173,590













164,050













Other





45,489













50,792













Inventories





42,107













38,092













Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts





20,940













29,243













Prepaid expenses and other





94,023













59,173













Total current assets





600,854













547,122













Investment in unconsolidated companies





158,618













144,585













Deposits and other





89,021













75,383













Deferred income taxes





165,983













153,936













Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,261,700 and $3,271,248 related to VIEs, respectively)





3,497,915













3,501,886













Construction-in-process ($370,762 and $251,442 related to VIEs, respectively)





844,873













755,589













Operating leases right of use ($13,725 and $13,989 related to VIEs, respectively)





32,232













32,114













Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs)





2,935













2,841













Intangible assets, net





295,225













301,745













Goodwill





151,291













151,023













Total assets





5,838,947













5,666,224



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





201,354













234,334













Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $22 and $23, respectively)





99,978













99,977













Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts





52,198













23,091













Current portion of long-term debt:





















Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs)





70,453













70,262













Full recourse





184,227













161,313













Financing Liability





5,905













4,093













Operating lease liabilities





3,657













3,633













Finance lease liabilities





1,451













1,375













Total current liabilities





619,223













598,078













Long-term debt, net of current portion:





















Limited and non-recourse: (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,216 and $8,849, respectively)





560,824













578,204













Full recourse: (less deferred financing costs of $4,782 and $4,671, respectively)





957,027













822,828













Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,138 and $6,820, respectively)





470,299













469,617













Financing Liability





213,810













216,476













Operating lease liabilities





22,722













22,523













Finance lease liabilities





1,544













1,529













Liability associated with sale of tax benefits





144,081













152,292













Deferred income taxes





71,479













68,616













Liability for unrecognized tax benefits





6,481













6,272













Liabilities for severance pay





11,147













10,488













Asset retirement obligation





131,431













129,651













Other long-term liabilities





33,533













29,270













Total liabilities





3,243,601













3,105,844

































Redeemable noncontrolling interest





9,573













9,448

































Equity:





















The Company's stockholders' equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,662,626 and 60,500,580 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively





61













61













Additional paid-in capital





1,640,910













1,635,245













Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)





(17,964





)









(17,964





)









Retained earnings





847,607













814,518













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(9,410





)









(6,731





)









Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders





2,461,204













2,425,129













Noncontrolling interest





124,569













125,803













Total equity





2,585,773













2,550,932













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity





5,838,947













5,666,224





















ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES













Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024





We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.





The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024



















(Dollars in thousands)













Net income





41,034













40,350

















Adjusted for:

























Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)





33,160













29,129

















Income tax provision (benefit)





(3,795





)









(147





)













Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen





3,421













3,352

















Depreciation, amortization and accretion





69,157













61,676

















EBITDA





142,977













134,360

















Mark-to-market (gains) or losses of derivative instruments





939













813

















Stock-based compensation





4,911













4,769

















Allowance for bad debts





26













—

















Merger and acquisition transaction costs





—













1,299

















Settlement agreement





900













—

















Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities





516













—

















Adjusted EBITDA





150,269













141,241

























ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES











Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024





Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.





The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024



















(Dollars in millions, except per share data)













GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders





40.4









38.6













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities





0.41









-













Merger and acquisition transaction costs





-









1.0













Allowance for bad debts





0.02









-













Settlement agreement













0.71









-















Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders









41.5













39.6















GAAP diluted EPS





0.66









0.64













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities





0.01









-













Merger and acquisition transaction costs





-









0.02













Allowance for bad debts





0.00









-













Settlement agreement













0.01









-















Adjusted





Diluted





EPS ($)









0.68













0.65



























Ormat Technologies Contact:





Smadar Lavi





VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting





775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)







slavi@ormat.com







Investor Relations Agency Contact:





Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll





Alpha IR Group





312-445-2870







ORA@alpha-ir.com









